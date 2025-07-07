A former assistant to General Eric M. Smith told Real Raw News that President Trump vetoed a White Hat plan to destroy the HAARP research facility in Alaska, a separate sea-based platform equipped with weather manipulation technology, and four purportedly grounded KC-135s fitted with chemical dispersal tanks. Our source, a prior service Marine Corps major who had stood at the general’s side from 2023-2024, said the general proposed the idea twice: in 2023 following the Maui inferno, and after Hurricane Helene ravaged North Carolina in September 2024.

Both times, the general supplied Trump with actionable evidence illustrating the dangers inherent in weather manipulation technology, he added, and proof that globalists and NEOCONS had unfettered access to HAARP and the sea-based X-band radar platform that mimics HAARP’s capabilities. And both times, the president had asked General Smith if he was one hundred percent certain that those technologies had been used to cause loss of life and property damage in Maui and North Carolina.

“I can’t remember the general’s exact words when he told me the plan got shot down—something like 95% sure. And I guess Trump didn’t like that margin of error—odd because it was the same with the laser planes, and he approved that,” our source said.

By “laser planes,” he meant a fleet of “DEW planes,” or aircraft armed with destructive lasers, that White Hats targeted for destruction in the aftermath of an inexplicable blaze that engulfed the Texas Panhandle in March 2024. In that incident, the general had given Trump flight data showing at least one DEW plane over Texas as the fires began. Real Raw News published articles on the White Hats’ efforts to destroy the DEW planes in March, April, and May of that year.

“Still, he [General Smith] never said he was 100% sure,” our source said.

Asked what evidence the general had offered Trump regarding Maui and North Carolina, he said, “That I don’t know. I wasn’t involved in getting proof. If Trump approved the plan, General Smith would have filled us in, like he did with the laser planes, but I was part of the team that drew up preliminary strike plans to take out the targets.”

NAVY SEALs would've boarded the X-band radar platform and remotely detonated explosives. Delta Force would've laid siege to HAARP and, likewise, planted enough explosives to raze every building and send every antenna crumbling to the ground. US Marines would've infiltrated Barksdale Air Force base to render inoperable planes fitted with aerosol-dispersion weaponry.