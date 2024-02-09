Kevin G: Freemasons targeted me for SRA at age four
Men with military haircuts and golf pants "looked like your granddad"
https://rumble.com/v2417fi-first-hand-account-of-adrenochrome-timelines-ritual-abuse-redemption-save-t.html
#50 Kevin G. Part 1: First hand account of adrenochrome effects, timelines, ritual abuse, redemption, save the children
Shriners, Scottish Rites, Skull & Bones, Rotary Club, Bohemian Grove
How does one wrap their heads around this Evil. Kevin's accounts are in line with many others I have discovered through brave souls like Cathy Fox who has revealed so much of this darkness. This pure satanic evil that has infiltrated our world for so many decades, takes the lives of innocent children. I have found so many of these young children had already been born into poverty and abandonment, only to then be abused and tortured beyond our comprehension. I Pray with all my being that these evil followers of darkness continue to be revealed and the Almighty hand of God will wipe them into the pits of hell.