Senator Ron Paul; Senator Rand Paul

Okay. Rand Paul, Lisa Kennedy, Fox News.

When first all this started and they started poking, and Rand Paul came in. He snuck into this Mercedes black van that they had me in when all this started, you know, they took me places and stuff. He snuck in and he says, “Don’t worry. I’m a doctor.” And he stuck a needle. First he was going to go over here, my left eye. I go, “No, it’s this one.” I don’t know how I know.” But he stuck— he stuck a needle in my eye and he said, “This is the best place for DNA.” That’s what he did. So that asshole knows me and— and stuck a— stuck a freaking needle in my eye to get DNA out of there. That’s what he did.

And Simpsons is affiliated with Fox, and Simpsons has access to the CIA foreknowledge program. And that’s why they’re telling you all this stuff and it’s happening, and it’s coming true, because they saw— they’re— they had access to the program. I have no doubt about that.

And Lisa Kennedy. Lisa Kennedy I saw all the time. And the main thing she did was, when I was living in Hudson, North Carolina, they were going around looking at my— trying to find a way to get me to to die—literally. I mean, they were just going around looking and saying, “Oh, maybe, maybe—” I mean, Emily Compagno was looking at my medicine bottles and saying, “Well, maybe we can get her to take, you know, overdose.” And then Lisa Kennedy says, “Well, maybe, why don’t we just put something in her water? You know that open water bottle in the refrigerator? Just put something in there. Let’s put something in there.”

Lisa Kennedy; Emily Compagno

So, she was part of the attempts to to kill me. And she was having a blast. And then she suggested, “Why don’t we have her run over something when she’s mowing the grass, some metal or something?” Sure enough, the next day I’m mowing the grass and there’s this big metal—like off a blade of a lawnmower or something—that I almost ran over. This is the shit they do. And they’re so stupid because I I saw it all. I heard I heard it saw it. They’re just sick, sick, sick people.

I’m trying to see what else I’m going to tell you. I think I’ll save— I think I’ll do the orbs next time. I’ll tell you about the orbs, what they are, how our body is a vessel. And when we die, all the orbs come out. And there could be bad ones. Black— black and red are bad ones. Black is pure evil.

I think that’s what Hegseth and all these people, I think they’re full of black orbs. Like black orbs. And red, red is angry. Black ones are— black ones are psychopaths. I don’t— I don’t— I don’t know.

I know. I— I— I believe in demons. I’ve seen a demon. I’ve seen the Devil. I’ve seen devils. They come out of their back. Billy Mansfield: he’s got a bad demon and I saw it. It was just— it was bad.

So, yeah, angels. I’ve seen angels when a little boy died one time, and I’m— I’m sitting near him. He’s in a cage. My dad had just— my dad had just tortured him. Tortured him. His eye was out of its socket. He was bleeding everywhere.

And I remember— I remember, I’m talking to him. Next thing I know, he’s dead. And he said— Before he died, he said, he said, “My name is Michael. Remember my name, Michael” And he goes, “And your name is Michael.”

“My name’s Michael? Michael’s a boy’s name.”

And he goes— and then— and then he dies. And then I seen the angel come and take him, take his spirit. And I’m begging her. I’m begging her. I’m begging her. I go, “Please take me with you. Please take me with you.” She says, “No; you have to stay here and tell your story. You can’t go. You have to tell your story.”

And I see them, and he’s— and he’s floating with her to Heaven. She wouldn’t take me. Oh, my God, I wanted to go.

Billy comes in. He freaking throws me in the cage with the dead body.

I’ve seen angels, I swear I have. They come right out; they float right out of you. They’re beautiful. They look like clouds.

Anyway, that’s enough for today.