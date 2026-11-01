Part One - Clones, Hybrids and Sex Slaves

Okay, I’m going to tell you about this: clones, hybrids, and sex slaves.

I have a clone. I call her my twin. And she’s in the underground facility. And during a Crossfire Hurricane, they took me to see her. And Trump and [H. R.] McMaster was there, and a few other people I don’t know.

And she was in her bed, and they had me wear some kind of glasses, and McMaster told me I could take them off, so I took them off. And freaking Trump gave her a purple heart, a purple heart medal. I swear to God. And she threw it on the ground.

And you know why she threw it on the ground? ‘Cause she felt like she didn’t deserve it. ‘Cause she knows what I’ve been through. I mean, she— she knows and sees and remembers what I do.

And so, she threw it on the ground, and McMaster picked it up, put it on the tray next to her. She was so angry.

And when we were growing up, they would swap us out. And it would be, like, for a year it would be me and for another year it would be her in the home. And she never got tortured; she never got hurt. I think it was odd years or even year—something like that. And I would go to the hospital, and she would go and live my life.

And I remember one time I’m walking, and it’s time to switch. And I remember her, she’s standing over there way, way in the parking lot with a with some big guy, some big man, and she’s just refusing. She goes, “I don’t want to go back. I don’t want to do that. I don’t want to live her life.”

And it was a it was a nature-nurture type of experiment that NASA was doing and the CIA was doing. It was a nature-nurture.

And, I mean, my little sister— I must have been— I don’t know how old I was: four, I think. I don’t know. Just little. And I remember my sister— And it was me; they used to call us Thing One and Thing Two. That’s what they called us. And I guess I was Thing One. And I remember my sister going, “Mom, Mom, I— I like the other Gina better. I like the other Gina better.” Come on.

And they they would keep me a dog cage and pantry in the kitchen and feed me dog food—and just a horrible thing. Horrible.

And then, there is— I— I posted a picture of the Ringling— With the picture of the the room with all the black-and-white checkered floor. That is at the Ringling Museum, the Ringling Circus Museum in Sarasota, Florida. And I remember one time going there with my family. It was me, Thing One, and Dad— Dad there. A guy comes out and talks to my dad, and then next thing I know, Dad— just me and my dad walk into that room.

And Dad leaves, and I’m standing there in the middle of that floor. And I look up, and one by one a little girl that looks just like me, a clone, would come out and say, “I’m Gina.” And then another one, “I’m Gina.” And then a third one said, “I’m Gina.” And my freaking brain is just frying—“What the hell? What?”

And they’re all wearing those— that— that blue-and-white checkered (gingham) dress from Dorothy, “The Wizard of Oz.” They’re all wearing that dress. “The Wizard of Oz” is really interwined with all this stuff.

But, yeah, they— they make clones. They— they— I know they made new clones of me, because they came into my kitchen in Weeki Wachee and measured me. Had me stand naked in my kitchen. Measured me, you know, between my eyes, my length of my arms, my legs, inner thighs, my legs.

And [H. R.] McMaster was there. Michael Barnett, David Cohen was there from the CIA, and he sold twelve of me to to China. So, they’re selling me.

And they can change it, because some guy said, “Can you change her lip?”—because I have a very thin lip.” And the guy says, “Yeah, we can change anything.” And so, they did— they did that. They took— they took measurements of me. And and then somebody said—I don’t know who it was—some guy in the white— had a white coat on, white scientist coat. He goes, “So, who wants one?” And all of them raised their hand.

Papadopoulos was there. George Papadopoulos. Poppy. That one guy, the guy with the Russian-spy wife—“Papa.”

And he was there and they all raised their hand except for two, you know, they’re shorter men. They look like they were Russians, to be honest with you. They were short, and— and— and they didn’t raise their hand. They didn’t raise their hand. I’m going, “Why aren’t they raising their hand?” I’m thinking maybe Putin had something to do with that, because Putin knows me. All these people know me. All the leaders of the world know me; most of them do. Putin knows me. North Korea knows me. China knows me.

And so, uh, clones are— are— they’re made like Dolly the sheep, or that test tube baby, or whatever.

END OF PART ONE

Part Two - Clones, Hybrids and Sex Slaves

Pete Hegseth and Sean Hannity were selling a brand of cloned sex slaves they called Monicas, after Clinton’s intern, Monica Lewinsky. Hegseth sold them to Israel.

Okay, I had to sneeze. So, now I’m going to talk about— So, yes, human cloning is real. It’s absolutely real. And I’m sure it’s done a lot in Hollywood.

Now, I’m going to tell you about the hybrids. The hybrids are alien or animal mixed with human DNA, and some, I guess, chimeras. You know what chimeras are? It’s like two different species being combined. That’s what a hybrid is. That’s what I am.

And, um, and when they first made me, uh, I don’t— I don’t know— I don’t know the very beginning details of how I was created. I just know it was human DNA. And my—the female part was my mother, my alien visitor mom, and she’s a grey.

And, uh, I remember, um, they got me and told me, “Your mom’s dying.” And I’m going, “My mom’s dying?” I was in the hospital stuff, and they took me in there, and there were a bunch of black, zipper body bags all lined up against the wall. And they put me in the bag with her and zip— zipped it up. And I watched her heart go from red to pink, slow, slow, and then she finally— I was so confused.

And then I turn over and I unzip the bag a little bit, and I’m watching these— these young people in white coats and they’re measuring things. And the seed of an alien, it looks like a raisin. And what he was doing, he was cutting those raisins in half. And so, half alien, and the other half human DNA.

Grey-human hybrid (Source The Matrix)

And I remember him complaining, “I didn’t go to college to cut up these raisins.” And, um, he wasn’t cutting them— he wasn’t using the tool. He was just guessing where the middle was. And that caused a lot of hybrids to be to be created severely deformed. And they would cut them up and dispose of them because of that lazy [ __ ].

And, uh, I saw all that. I saw all that was like a conveyance about, you know, they they stood next to each other. One would cut off the arms, the other one would cut off the legs, one would cut off the head, and they put them in this— I don’t know, something on the ground. But they take the— they take the skull, and it would— they put it up on a tube and suck it up to something. So, they were keeping their brains.

I cried. I tried— I tried to get the body parts. I snuck in there and tried to get body parts to put the baby back together. One time in my— in my bed, they found a— they found an arm. I was trying to— I was trying to put it back together.

And they gave me this plastic baby. You know, back then, those plastic babies, has the knob on the end of the arm that goes in a hole in the body. They came and they they gave that to me, and I threw it on the floor. I go, “That’s not a real baby.’

What else? So, hybrids are like chimeras, or whatever.

And then what happened was, they didn’t know what to do with me. So we can make these; what are we going to do with them? And so they made them sex slaves. Because they look at me: I’m a hybrid. Look. Look. And they— and they have what— they’re called their brands. And what they do is, they can custom— they customize the hybrids—blue eyes, brown eyes, uh, blonde hair, brunette, tall, short, you know? Super-super thin, anorexia. That’s back again. That was— that’s all man-sex-slave stuff. “I want them thin.” And I told you about one guy said, “I want ‘em as thin as that wall.”

And so they— like Pete Hegseth, his brand was called Monicas, after Clinton and Monica Lewinsky. He thought that was so damn funny. So him— and him, and— and then, Dave Portnoy, I— I believe he has them, and they’re called peaches.

Dave Portnoy, owner of Barstool Sports

They— I don’t know how— I don’t know, but it’s millions and millions and millions of dollars. ‘Cause I remember my brother was driving, and— and he had his friend in the back seat. And my brother, Scott, he— he coded something to me. And I did it. I don’t know what I did; it must have been, ‘Gina, touch your ear.’ I don’t know what the hell ot was; something like that. Or do some— I don’t know what it was, but I know the kid in the back goes, “I want one.” And my brother, Scott, goes, “Well, you’re gonna have to ask my dad; they’re $10,000.” And that was back in the ‘70s, when a car was like, what, $2,000? $5,000?

Ten-thousand dollars. Now, they’re probably millions. Now, because they found the original, which is me, again, they want the original. They want— they want the original.

I— I used to be— I used to be, you know, I wasn’t like this. You know? I’m sixty-three years old. But I was— I guess I was pretty. I never felt it, but, anyway.

So, sex slaves. So, what they did was, they they didn’t know what to do. So they looked down at me and they said, I’m looking up at them like this, you know, as a little four- or five-year old. “We can sell ‘em! We can sell it!”

And so that’s what they did. And they they, uh, severely tortured me. I mean, it—the sex stuff—was just bad. In a— for a— for a high tolerance of pain, dissociation.

And they’re all— got away with it because hybrids don’t have names. I don’t even know if my twin has a name. I— I don’t know what it is. And they’re— they’re untraceable. They have no family, and they’re— I call them throwaways. When the men are done with them, just get rid of ‘em. Just get rid of ‘em.

I remember one time, I— one of my clones—which, I guess— what’s interesting is that— I don’t know. But— but, uh, one of my clones, they do time-sharing. They get a condo or a hotel or something, and they just pick a time, they schedule their time, and they have an hour with that— with the— the twin, with the— with the sex slave, hybrid. And then, um, you know, the next night—its time-sharing.

And, uh, one time, two FBI agents were supposed to watch out for her forgot about her, and she starved to death. She was chained; she was chained to the floor. She could— she could only reach the bathroom, the kitchen, you know? And she was so hungry that she was eating the cloth from the sofa. That’s how hungry she was. I remember that. I don’t know how I can see what they see or anything like—I don’t know. I remember what they remember.

But, anyway, the— that’s the sex slaves, and that. And the brands, you know, they name their brands and they sell them. And they make the hybrids, like I said, but, like, in a Petri dish or something. I don’t know. I don’t know.

I know they have breeders. They have— I’ve seen girls that are chained up to— And they give some of these babies to, uh, the Illuminati. ‘Cause I was in my— I was in my, uh, little my bed in the hospital, and this one young girl was go— she must have been in her twenties, I think—she was having a baby. And when they— when she delivered it, they didn’t let her hold it or anything. And she’s— and in comes this lady with a— with a black cape, hood with red inside, and, um, she must be a high whatever, queen or whatever they do in the Illuminati. And she took the baby, they gave her— NASA gave this young girl’s baby to the Illuminati knowing--knowing—it was going to be used for a sacrifice.

And they call these sacrifices. The old lady says, “You—” She’s holding him, holding him like this, you know, looking at it. “Oh, you’ll make a fine specimen. You’re a fine specimen,” she said. “You’re a fine specimen.” And it was a sacrifice. NASA is giving these people babies to sacrifice. I don’t know if they’re hybrids, I don’t know if they’re regular babies, or maybe they’re both; but the Illuminati and the Rothschilds and all these people are funding this stuff. They’re funding it to get babies to sacrifice and do their sick [ __ ] with.

NASA is freaking pure evil.

END OF PART TWO