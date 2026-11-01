Good News

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Joanie's avatar
Joanie
9h

I read this absolutely horrific account. Regrettably I do not disbelieve it. I count my blessings even harder for humanity.

Everybody so down on Muslims right now. However the wars Trump is running have exposed where there is love and where there is greed. Never are they in the same place.

Very grateful to all the good which children express; and compassion for animals in distress that people exhibit. Kind and loving reports of remarkable generosity alive and well in the hearts of people who are just the best.

Use good words, think positive perspectives, employ laughter and giggles often. The natural path to freedom of speech!

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