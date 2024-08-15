https://realrawnews.com/2024/08/military-arresting-fraudulent-pollsters-but-conceeds-futility/

White hats have been arresting editors and pollsters responsible for faked polls showing opponents gaining on or overtaking President Donald J. Trump in battleground states, Real Raw News has learned.

The round-up began in January when the Los Angeles Times announced its editor, Kevin Merida, abruptly quit the job he had held for three years without providing a reason for his departure. Shortly after, Patrick Soon-Shiong, the biotechnology billionaire who owns the Times, told the newspaper’s staff that he and Mr. Merida had “mutually agreed” that Mr. Merida should leave.

A source in General Smith’s office told RRN that the paper’s statement is as fake as its polls.

He said white hats discovered that Merida “persuaded” the Berkley Institute of Government Studies (IGS) to publish a fake poll showing Trump rapidly losing support in historically red states like Georgia and South Carolina.

“There’s still a few ethical people at these liberal rags,” our source said. “We indirectly found out that poll was a sham, made of whole cloth. Not one person, Democrat, Republican, or independent, was polled. It was all made up to make it appear Trump’s slumping.”

Political polls, he pointed out, exist for only one reason: to influence undecided voters. MAGA will reliably vote for Trump and Democrats will unwaveringly support whichever cabalist the regime tosses into the political fray. The undecided, on the other hand, are malleable, easily distracted by shiny objects and led astray by deep-state falsehoods. The impetus behind MSM and academic polls is the same—to cajole undecided voters and minorities into believing that voting for Trump is pointless because he has zero chance of victory.

In Merida’s case, two L.A. Times employees told white hats they were present at an editorial meeting at which Merida said he had taken matters into his own hands to simultaneously hurt Trump’s popularity and boost pResident Biden’s. Included in his “pep talk” were veiled threats of retaliation against potential betrayers. One L.A. Times whistleblower had discreetly recorded Merida’s rant. “We’re making sure Biden wins with a little help from our friends in the land of academia,” he said.

U.S. Navy JAG investigators, white-hat records show, arrested Merida on charges of “defrauding the United States and seditious conspiracy” at a Los Angeles gas station a day before the paper announced he had quit, an obvious cover story. Although initially uncooperative—Merida accused JAG of persecuting journalists—he ultimately folded under pressure and named his IGS co-conspirators, whom U.S. Marines arrested the following day. Since January, all three have been in pre-trial confinement at the Camp Blaz media detention facility.

A similar arrest occurred last month. On July 1, USA Today announced that the paper’s editor-in-chief, Terence Samuel, had without cause vacated his position. What they didn’t report—but must have suspected—was that a Marine squad had intercepted Samuel as he was driving home from work on June 30 and slammed him to the pavement, shattering his teeth and splitting open his forehead when he resisted arrest. Records show the Marines had a valid military arrest warrant charging Samuel with “conspiracy to defraud the United States.”

A month earlier, white hats acquired video evidence of Samuel telling unnamed persons that he knowingly published skewed YouGov, Marquette Law School, and Marist surveys favoring Biden. White hats later apprehended 15 pollsters associated with those organizations, but despite the arrests, they’re still publishing fake data, now favoring Harris over Trump—a statistical impossibility.

Our source said one of the above entities has stopped surveying humans altogether. Instead, it polls the deep state’s “cloud,” an amorphous distributed network replete with A.I. bots taught to hate President Trump.

Destroying the quantum computing-based cloud, our source added, would require shutting off the internet indefinitely and arresting at least 37,000 people. GITMO is almost at maximum occupancy, and Camp Blaz has exceeded maximum occupancy. White hats are also holding detainees at FEMA camps they have annexed over the last few years; ironically, most FEMA camp prisoners are FEMA employees.

Our source speculated that JAG would have to conduct 50 tribunals daily to clear its backlog by election day 2024 and make space for fresh detainees. If true, JAG has only 4,150 deep-staters, including media personalities, behind bars, a fraction of the number of outstanding sealed indictments—said to be between 400,000 and a few million.

“Don’t quote me on figures,” our source said. “I work for the general, not JAG. But I know they’re bursting at the seams with unresolved cases. If it were me, we wouldn’t bother arresting them at all. What’s the point? I mean, if they were innocent, we wouldn’t be investigating them in the first place. I can think of another solution, and I’m sure you can intuit what I’m thinking.”