https://realrawnews.com/2024/07/gitmo-forces-torpedo-unidentified-submarine/

U.S. Naval forces at Guantanamo Bay torpedoed an unidentified submarine that did not respond to warnings and came within four nautical miles of Camp Delta on the base’s southern edge, GITMO sources informed Real Raw News.

At approximately 1:30 p.m. Friday, a white-hat-controlled warship berthed at GITMO detected an anomalous subsurface acoustic signature inside what white hats call the base’s territorial protection zone. The zone is said to extend between 12 and 25 miles east, west, and south of Leeward Point Airfield—sources vary. White hats established the defense perimeter in 2018 to safeguard their assets from deep-state incursions.

The last sizable intrusion took place in Christmas 2022, when white-hat forces repelled a deep-state invasion force that sought to retake the island and free enemy combatants.

Friday’s incident comes as the deep state is in the throes of desperation and consolidating its forces for an all-out war if Trump wins the 2024 election. However, white hats have not positively identified the destroyed submarine.

A GITMO source said a sonarman acquired the contact only after it was dangerously close to and within weapons range of torpedoing several ships either docked or patrolling territorial waters. He declined to comment on how an unknown ship circumvented the base’s sound surveillance system (SOSUS), which is like the passive sonar developed by the Navy to track Soviet submarines during the Cold War.

“I’m not describing our defenses, but we should’ve heard it long before it got that close. There’s always been the issue of slow-moving electric boats, and that’s what this was,” our source said.

The sonarman, he added, was able to determine that the sub had a single screw [propeller] and was traveling north at 4 knots at a depth of approximately 150 feet. The boat’s sound quality didn’t match any known ship in the Navy’s acoustic database, and he opined the sub was not a U.S. or foreign warship, but rather a civilian-style sub similar to tourist submarines such as those used by Atlantis Adventures.

Tourist submarine - Atlantis Adventures

GITMO tried radioing the sub and issuing a warning using the Global Maritime Distress and Safety System, but the sub was unreachable or ignored the calls.

GITMO forces made a final attempt to reach the sub by “pinging” the waters, a method of acquisition scarcely utilized because the active sound pulses betray the pinger’s location, turning it into a target. So loud are the pulses that submarine crews can hear them if they are intense enough to bounce off a submarine’s anechoic coating, and a sonarman with headphones would hear the pings regardless.

“We got no replies, and the sub didn’t change course—any reasonable pilot would. At that point, we thought it could be a suicide run, even an automated boat packed with explosives. We had to act in defense,” our source said.

An SH-60 Seahawk helicopter dropped sonar buoys near the contact to confirm its general location, then deployed a Mark 54 Lightweight Torpedo, which acquired and destroyed the invading vessel.

When asked whether white hats salvaged or planned to salvage debris, our source said he had no details on the wreckage but would share them when possible.