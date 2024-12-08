https://realrawnews.com/2024/12/gitmo-shoots-down-bogey/

Learjet 35

By Michael Baxter - December 8, 2024

Naval Forces at Guantanamo Bay yesterday afternoon fired at and destroyed a “business jet” that violated restricted airspace, GITMO sources told Real Raw News. The aircraft, later identified as a Learjet 35, did not respond to radio calls and had no active transponder. At approximately 2:30 p.m., as the jet was two miles south of Leeward Point Airfield, GITMO leadership ordered its destruction. An Arleigh Burke-class destroyer stationed offshore fired its Phalanx close-in weapon system (CIWS), chewing the plane to pieces and exploding it.

DDG 51 Arleigh Burke-class destroyer

According to sources and radar data, Leeward Point air traffic controllers (ATC) first spotted the Learjet, which has an operational range of about 3,200 miles, just north of Jamaica in the Caribbean Sea. As its transponder was off, ATC could not immediately determine the plane’s altitude and air speed, though primary radar, also called surveillance radar—a rotating antenna mounted on a tower that transmits electromagnetic waves that are then reflected back from the surface of the aircraft up to 60 miles—showed the bogey heading directly toward GITMO.

ATC and radio crews aboard the Arleigh Burke made several radio transmissions, asking whoever was flying the plane to identify themselves, state their intentions, activate their transponder, and “IDENT.” They received no reply.

The source added that GITMO forces went to battle stations as the plane approached within 25 miles of the base.

If the Learjet was hostile, it wouldn’t be the first time enemy aircraft penetrated GITMO’s air-defense identification zone. On Christmas 2022, the deep state launched a surprise attack on the naval station, deploying troop-laden helicopters from an amphibious assault ship offshore. Although the White Hats were victorious, they suffered heavy casualties during the failed siege.

In February 2023, White Hats had to shoot down a French transport plane carrying scores of legionnaires, all of whom perished in the explosion or drowned.

A month later, in March 2023, a private jet purportedly carrying Ron DeSantis demanded access to GITMO, but turned around after White Hats threatened to shoot it from the sky. Why DeSantis wanted to land at his old stomping grounds remains unknown.

Our source said White Hats are constantly vigilant, and that Trump’s recent victory hasn’t curbed the deep state’s desire to capture GITMO and free the nearly 600 deep-staters imprisoned there.

“We hear unending chatter, most isn’t credible, but we can’t relax our guard. That Learjet posed a threat,” our source added.

He said spotters with binoculars visually identified the aircraft’s make and model as it closed on the base and noticed that it had no identification registration code or tail number, a clear sign something was amiss. Despite what seemed like an imminent threat—the Learjet descended rapidly, as if to Kamikaze the base—the order to engage the target wasn’t issued until the plane was 1,700 yards from the Arleigh Burke. The 20mm rounds virtually disintegrated the fuselage and anyone who might’ve been inside.

“Search teams didn’t see any remains, no disembodied heads or limbs, so can’t rule out it could’ve been flown remotely. It had no business being where it was, and our response was a measured one, for our safety,” our source said.

Asked why White Hats hadn’t blown the plane to smithereens with a surface-to-air missile instead of engaging at the last moment, he said, “That decision was made above my paygrade. If it’d been up to me, we’d have shot it down at 25 miles.”