Border Agent J.J. Carrell Claims the Upper Echelon of the Government, Churches & Corporations are Involved in Child Trafficking

JOHN JAMES CARRELL: I want your audience to know this for an absolute certainty, absolute certainty. And I’m talking to all these people, and they know. They know, they know, they know. They don’t tell me, but they know. Congressmen and senators, and the upper echelon in the politics in the DC area, DC, swamp, pedophilia runs through all of it. There are senators and congressmen that go overseas, that go to foreign lands, and have sex with children. That’s their words: sex with children. Words matter. There’s no such thing as sex with children. It’s called raping minors.

So, these men are telling me, these men and women are telling me, the highest level of your government, the highest level of your religions, the highest level of your corporate and media and entertainment, they’re all involved. They’re all involved. And it’s shocking to hear that.

And then I ask them, and this is something that I really want to drive home. I ask them all this question; it’s really a statement. I say, “This is a yes or no question. Just yes or no. And I’m going to tell you a statement, and you just tell me yes or no.” And they’re like, “Okay.” I always do this at the end of my interview with anyone in child sex trafficking.

And I said, “I believe the United States of America is the largest child-sex trafficking organization in modern history.” To a man and to a woman, and I’ve interviewed a lot of them, I can’t get the word, history, out of my mouth before they yell at me, “Yes!” And they go, “Yes! Yes!”

And I go, okay, “Is that ‘yes’ because of your belief, or is that ‘yes’ because of experience?”

“Experience.” “Experience.” And I’m like, “Okay.”

I have to believe these men and women. They’re in there. I’m not asking random people that served food in this place, or did this. I’m talking to the people that escorted the children. I’m talking to the people that are hunting the children down. And here’s the crazy thing, Clayton: they’re telling the same damn stories. They don’t know each other. One’s in Colorado, a group’s in Colorado; the other group’s in Texas; the other guy’s flying around the country; I’m in Washington DC interviewing Deborah; I’m talking on the phone with people. They have no idea: I wall off everybody. No one knows that I speak to whoever. They have no idea, and they’re telling me the same damn stories, but in different situations.

Let me give you an example. You say, “Okay, well, give me an example of this.” And I go, “Okay.” Two different people, telling me two different stories, from two different areas in America: same situations, same tactics. Taking kids, two or three hundred, and driving in the dark of night—12:00, 1:00 in the morning—to private air strips, where private Lear jets are waiting on the tarmac. They’re jamming all the children into these planes. The pilots and flight attendants are forbidden to talk to the kids; the kids are forbidden to talk to the stewardess or the pilots.

They fly in silence in the middle of the night. They land on air strips across America at 3:00, 4:00, 5:00 in the morning. They land there, and there’s busses and rental cars waiting for them on the tarmac. So, this is all organized. Then they take the kids out and they shuttle them and drive them to about 6:00, 7:00 in the morning to houses and drop off the children.

And I’ve talked to the people that have witnessed this first-hand. I’ve spoken to the escorts that have been on the planes, driven the kids to the houses. You know what they tell me? “Nobody I delivered was supposed to be there. I was delivering black kids to white families, white kids to black families, Hispanics to Asians, Asians to Hispanics.” And they said, “It was a business transaction.”

CLAYTON MORRIS: It was not family reunification.

JJ: No. He says—most of these people say, “I would deliver the kids, and a lot of the times it was hugs and tears, “Oh, my God, you made the journey”; they’ve got it all worked out. Nope, the kid would just walk by this person. They didn’t even know him. They think they’re just going to another house.

That is what’s happening in America. And for you to understand that we are now eclipsing almost 500,000 children. They’re called unaccompanied alien children. Five hundred thousand children. And in 2023 they did a congressional testimony, and they admitted they lost the first 85,000.