Karla Lourdes Ramírez and Nayib Bukele have the same father, Armando Bukele Kattán (1944-2015).

Armando Bukele’s parents were originally from Palestine, and Armando—who became a successful businessman after he won a lawsuit against MacDonald’s—became an Imam and founded five mosques in El Salvador.

Bukele converted from Christianity to Islam in the 1980s and founded five mosques during his lifetime, including the first mosque in El Salvador in 1992. He served as Imam of the Salvadoran Islamic Community and was part of the Islamic Organization for Latin America and the Caribbean. He was a founding member of the Council of Religions for Peace of El Salvador. Wikipedia

On Tiktok Karla claims her father’s name (@KarlaBukele536). Her legal name is Ramirez because Armando Bukele wasn’t married to Karla’s mother. Karla claimed on X that Nayib’s mother was a 14-year-old servant who “alienated” Armando from Karla’s mother. Karla’s mother, who met Armando when she was working as an administrative assistant at the telecom company, ANTEL, was subsequently murdered.

Muslim religious leader Armando Bukele Kattán c. 1986

Karla has publicly criticized her brother since he became president, especially his declaration of a state of exception and his roundup of thousands of people, not all of whom were gang members. (My ex-husband’s nephew was pulled over for a traffic infraction over a year ago and is still in jail.)

Nayib’s half-sister says she suspects Nayib had their father murdered in 2015 after Bukele Sr. discovered Nayib was pilfering from the Venezuelan foreign aid company ALBA Petroleo. ALBA Petroleo had financed public works in Nuevo Cuscatlán while Bukele was mayor, probably because Nayib had run for mayor with the communist FMLN party.

“For everything he has done to me he’s my enemy. Two days before my father died he had found some papers, and he discovered that Nayib was getting foreign currency from Alba Petróleo—which is being investigated for drug trafficking—and he told me that Nayib had defrauded him. He told me I had more Bukele blood than he did, and that he was going to take care of it. And two days later my father was found dead." El Heraldo March 22, 2023

The year Armando died, 2015, Nayib was elected mayor of the capital, San Salvador, thanks to his ability to buy off the three gangs in the country: MS-13, Barrio 18 Revolucionarios and Barrio 18 Sureños. (See Las confesiones de Charli: entrevista con un líder pandillero que pactó con el gobierno de Bukele) Using criminal organizations to deliver votes isn’t new, and the Democrats used them as recently as 2022.

Karla Bukele in the hospital after someone cut the brake lines on her car El Heraldo

When Karla began to publicly criticize Nayib after 2019, he accused her of extortion and had her arrested. She was soon released, and in September of 2021 she fled to Spain.

Karla’s location in Spain was supposed to be secret, but on Sunday, May 3, she posted a video to her TikTok account in which she announced that as she was driving to the gym, another car rammed into her car, which was damaged beyond repair. Fortunately, Karla was wearing her seat belt and escaped with a bruised head, right hand and right leg. She said, “he found me,” and held her brother responsible for the attempt on her life.

Video in which Karla Bukele says that everything Nayib has is derived from drug trafficking, and that her half-brother has been a drug addict for many years.