HAMMER BLOW: U.S. suspends funding of Venezuelan opposition after theft of millions in aid
Special envoy Richard Grenell already meeting with the Venezuelan government
Caracas, January 22, 2025 VTV “The best sign that the new U.S. president, Donald Trump, is not going to be fooled again by the criminal Tren de Sayo (Maria Corina Machado), Inmundo González (Edmundo Gonzalez), ‘Crazy’ Leopoldo (Lopez), Juanito ‘Alimaña’ (Juan Guido) and his acolytes, is that he’s been in office for two days and he’s ordered the suspension of aid while this allocation of resources is examined,” said Diosdado Cabello Wednesday on his program, Con El Mazo Dando.
In a report from the White House by the infiltrated compatriot “VIP”, the confidant revealed that Trump has appointed diplomat Richard Grenell as special envoy to Venezuela.
“Not even 10 minutes had passed since the swearing-in of the new president when the new special envoy for Venezuela publicly announced that he was establishing communication with officials of the Government of Venezuela,” Cabello read.
“Well, the Government of Venezuela—for the entire world—is Nicolás Maduro Moros, president of the Bolivarian Republic,” said Cabello.
Among other details and “curious facts” revealed by the program's collaborator, he reported “great worry among the Venezuelan extreme right,” since the authorities of the new U.S. government are investigating the theft of millions of dollars of taxpayer money, which had been allocated to the so-called “interim” government of Juan Guaidó by USAID.
Cabello confirmed that this type of investigation and actions by U.S. authorities will copy the “tun-tun” method of the Venezuelan justice system, baptized in English “knock-knock” or “double knock.” But, Cabello warned, “The tun-tun is patented in Venezuela.”
Trump's special missions envoy Grenell says he has spoken with Venezuelan officials
Jan. 20, 2025
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump's envoy for special missions, Richard Grenell, on Monday said he spoke with multiple officials in Venezuela and would begin meetings early Tuesday, days after the outgoing Biden administration imposed new sanctions on the government of President Nicolas Maduro.
"Diplomacy is back," Grenell said in a post on X disclosing his initial calls. "Talking is a tactic."
A source familiar with the matter said Grenell, who served as acting intelligence chief at the end of Trump's first term, also planned to meet with Venezuelan opposition officials in Washington on Tuesday.
There was no immediate response from the Venezuelan communications ministry to a query on the Trump outreach.
During his campaign, Trump called Maduro "a dictator" after he pursued a "maximum pressure" campaign against him during his first term from 2017 to 2021, including imposing harsh sanctions on the South American country and its oil industry.
Former President Joe Biden briefly rolled back some of the Trump-era restrictions following electoral promises from Maduro but then reinstated them, saying the Venezuelan leader had reneged on pledges for a fair democratic vote.
Maduro and his government have always rejected sanctions by the United States and others, saying they are illegitimate measures that amount to an “economic war” designed to cripple Venezuela. Maduro and his allies have cheered what they say is the country’s resilience despite the measures, though they have historically blamed some economic hardships and shortages on sanctions.
Grenell's posting reflects Trump's desire to focus on Venezuela early in his second term, the source told Reuters. Maduro has said Trump's re-election offers "a new start" for bilateral relations.
One of Trump's central campaign promises was the mass deportation of undocumented migrants, many of whom come from Venezuela. Sending them back likely would require cooperation from Venezuelan authorities.
In his announcement about Grenell's nomination, Trump said he would work in hotspots around the world, including Venezuela and North Korea.
Grenell served as Trump's ambassador to Germany, a special presidential envoy for Serbia and Kosovo peace negotiations, and as acting director of national intelligence during Trump's 2017-2021 term.
Grenell has had previous interactions with Maduro associates.
Reuters reported that in 2020 Grenell secretly met with a Maduro representative to try to work out the Venezuelan leader's peaceful exit from power after his 2018 re-election was considered a sham by most Western countries, but no agreement was reached.