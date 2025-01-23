Minister of Interior Relations and First Vice President of the PSUV Diosdado Cabello

Caracas, January 22, 2025 VTV “The best sign that the new U.S. president, Donald Trump, is not going to be fooled again by the criminal Tren de Sayo (Maria Corina Machado), Inmundo González (Edmundo Gonzalez), ‘Crazy’ Leopoldo (Lopez), Juanito ‘Alimaña’ (Juan Guido) and his acolytes, is that he’s been in office for two days and he’s ordered the suspension of aid while this allocation of resources is examined,” said Diosdado Cabello Wednesday on his program, Con El Mazo Dando.

In a report from the White House by the infiltrated compatriot “VIP”, the confidant revealed that Trump has appointed diplomat Richard Grenell as special envoy to Venezuela.

“Not even 10 minutes had passed since the swearing-in of the new president when the new special envoy for Venezuela publicly announced that he was establishing communication with officials of the Government of Venezuela,” Cabello read.

“Well, the Government of Venezuela—for the entire world—is Nicolás Maduro Moros, president of the Bolivarian Republic,” said Cabello.

Among other details and “curious facts” revealed by the program's collaborator, he reported “great worry among the Venezuelan extreme right,” since the authorities of the new U.S. government are investigating the theft of millions of dollars of taxpayer money, which had been allocated to the so-called “interim” government of Juan Guaidó by USAID.

Cabello confirmed that this type of investigation and actions by U.S. authorities will copy the “tun-tun” method of the Venezuelan justice system, baptized in English “knock-knock” or “double knock.” But, Cabello warned, “The tun-tun is patented in Venezuela.”

Richard Grenell

Jan. 20, 2025