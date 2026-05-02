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Sandy Mutert's avatar
Sandy Mutert
2d

So much wrong with her decisions, family matters and job responsibilities! Now we know who she really is by how she has acted and demanded! I am very surprised her demand of the home was allowed…really. Have children in Military and none of these actions would have been accepted or allowed!

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1 reply by Diana Barahona
Cory's avatar
Cory
1d

How soon will she join the ranks of CNN with MTG blathering on about all the shortfalls of the GOP? She's a victim you know.

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