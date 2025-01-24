President Nayib Bukele was interviewed by Tucker Carlson - WATCH https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-interview-bukele

Because of the bold measures taken by President Nayib Bukele, El Salvador went from being one of the most crime-ridden countries in the world to the safest country in the hemisphere.

El Salvador ended 2024 with 1.9 homicides per 100,000 per year, and crime continues to trend down in 2025. In 2018, before Bukele was elected president, there were 53 homicides per 100,000. In 2015, there were 107 homicides per 100,000.

Watch the interview of Bukele by Tucker Carlson, in which the president explains how this feat was accomplished. https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-interview-bukele

A few comments about Mara Salvatrucha—MS-13

MS-13 was formed in Los Angeles in the mid-1980s, when tens of thousands of Salvadorans fleeing government repression came to the U.S. Since the 1970s, the FMLN had waged a revolutionary war to overthrow the 13 bloodline families that ruled the country with the support of the U.S. The war ended in a stalemate in 1992, and the FMLN was neutralized by infiltration, psychological warfare and election-rigging.

The gangs in El Salvador did not arise spontaneously. Rather, the CIA—which was an arm of the Luciferian Brotherhood—carried out abductions and MK-Ultra mind-control programming on children in El Salvador, probably since around 1960. This enabled the U.S. and the Salvadoran government to form death squads—which began in the late 1970s—and later, to form street gangs.

The original MS-13 gang members used to meet at a Yum Yum Donuts shop in Los Angeles. A man who was almost recruited into the gang (being 16 or 17) told me that members would show up wearing nice clothes, driving nice cars, and bragging about the money they were making selling crack cocaine. However, he would later hear that these same youth had been arrested.

The reason I know MS-13 was created by the CIA is that the man who hung around with the original gangsters had been MK-Ultraed in El Salvador as a toddler. He wasn’t in the Yum Yum Donuts shop by chance, and neither were the other young men. Who gave them crack cocaine to sell? That cocaine was being imported by the Contras from Colombia—in other words, by Reagan’s CIA.

Once MS-13 was established in the U.S., the government began to deport leaders to El Salvador. This was done in order to increase crime in El Salvador—which the Luciferian Brotherhood thrives on—and to establish the gang as a transnational criminal enterprise.

SAN SALVADOR (AP) — A court in El Salvador on Thursday sentenced three youths to five years in prison and put five more on probation after they were arrested last year following the public release of a video of them making gang signs inside a school. Seven other young people, who were also being prosecuted for links to gangs, were acquitted by the court in San Salvador. The youths, aged 12 to 15, were detained after making a TikTok video in which they flashed signs connected with the Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang, according to police. Following a wave of gang violence in 2022, Bukele declared a state of emergency in the Central American country and suspended constitutional rights. The government has arrested 84,000 people – more than 1% of the country’s population – the vast majority of whom remain in prison without a court sentence. The government has said it has freed 8,000 people it deemed innocent. While the crackdown has fueled waves of human rights criticisms, it also prompted a sharp decline in crime and homicide rates, causing Bukele’s popularity to soar. The Thursday sentences also underscore the convoluted toll that the crackdown has had on the country’s youth, particularly those in poorer areas, who for decades have been preyed upon and recruited by gangs. When the young people were arrested, the government reported that more than 1,000 youths had been convicted with sentences ranging up to 20 years in prison for gang affiliation. El Salvador’s penal code carries sentences between 20 to 40 years for gang membership, and 60 years for ringleaders. A 2023 reform by Bukele set prison sentences for children under the age of 12 at 10 years, and up to 20 years for those over 16 years old. Of the seven who were exonerated this week, the San Salvador judge that they had proved that they had no links of any kind to gangs, and that the case would set a precedent for children being prosecuted.