Max Blumenthal:

“Back when 60 Minutes had Mike Wallace … [he] exposed how the CIA was funding, through foundations like the Ford Foundation, was funding the left, the non-communist left. He has a history of doing real investigative journalism.

“So, [Wallace] did a piece on how the CIA had a plan to let the dope walk in the pre-Chavez era of Venezuela. And the DEA’s key asset inside Venezuela--this was a DEA plan, and CIA—their key asset was a general; I think his name was Guillén. He was basically told to oversee these cocaine shipments inside the U.S., so, supposedly then the DEA could track how the cocaine gets into the cities, who’s dealing it and so on.

General Ramón Guillén Dávila of the Fourth Republic

[The expression, Cartel de los Soles, was used for the first time in the Venezuelan press at the beginning of the 1990s, in the context of the drug-trafficking accusations against General Ramón Guillén Dávila.]

Max Blumenthal:

“And something like 20 tons [22] of cocaine, which is actually a lot of cocaine, was shipped into the U.S. in a very short time. I saw it growing up in DC. I could just see it. It was like overnight there was a crack epidemic in D.C. and there wasn’t before. It just happened. Like 1988. Next thing you know, you had people literally lining up around the block on New York Ave. to buy crack from Rayful Edmond, who was like the big kingpin. He was making tens of millions of dollars a month. But he was the middleman for these cartels, which were being run by the CIA.

“So, back to the Venezuelan generals, they wore this symbol for their officer corps that was a sun, and they were informally known as the Cartel of the Suns.

“This whole operation ended, the Cartel of the Suns no longer existed, and it was resurrected by Attorney General William Barr under Donald Trump to issue a $25 million bounty for Nicholas Maduro, accusing him of being in charge of the Cartel of the Suns, a fake cartel that the CIA and DEA helped create at the expense of the American public.”

Wikipedia:

The Anti-Drug National Command is an operating unit of the Venezuelan National Guard that is tasked with preventing illegal drug trade within Venezuela. The unit is headed by General Arturo Olivar.

History

Univision has described the unit as a “low-profile” component of the National Guard. General Ramón Guillén Dávila, a commanding general of the Anti-Drug National Command, was accused of drug trafficking in the 1990s. Ramón Guillén Dávila and his successor, Orlando Hernández Villegas, allegedly cooperated with the Central Intelligence Agency in “controlled deliveries of cocaine” in a program titled “Operation North”. The CIA installed an operations center with the Anti-Drug National Command’s offices in Colinas de Las Acacias urbanization of Caracas, establishing a direct network to the El Paso Intelligence Center. According to the DEA, over 200 kilograms destined for the United States reached USA but got lost in 1991. However, Operation North was performed with authorization and knowledge of the DEA and Venezuelan authorities. Both generals were later pardoned by President Carlos Andrés Pérez in 1993 and the CIA pulled out of Venezuela. The Operation North incident led to the origin of the term “Cartel of the Suns“, the suspected involvement of Venezuelan generals in drug trafficking.

Hugo Chávez was elected president the first time in 1999, and survived a CIA coup and assassination attempt in 2002.