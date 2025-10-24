Good News

Robert Wold
Thanks for the reminder of how "60 Minutes" USED TO BE the gold standard for televised journalism. With the very recent purchase of CBS and the appointment of a woman whose heart and soul belong to, let's just say, the Devil's children, the CIA has finally won the battle to spin the news however it wants it told. [I once produced a thirty minute documentary for PBS on solar energy that ended up featuring two physicists who had left the nuclear industry to oppose just about anything nuclear. It is highly unlikely a documentary featuring two who rebelled against their own livelihood could be broadcast today. Even 'Frontline' is gone. The Corporation For Public Broadcasting representative with whom I dealt openly stated it was too controversial for them, but she went ahead and put it on the separate PBS satellite feed, which was set up to let all PBS station managers watch such material and decide for themselves whether to show it [in 1980]. About 150 of them did.

