“In this we know that we love the children of God: when we love God and keep His commands; for this is the love of God, that we keep His commands. And His commands are not burdensome, for everyone who is begotten of God overcomes the world.” 1 John 5

Ghislaine Maxwell on a boat; Maxwell's Satanic emblem

Ghislaine Maxwell had a submarine pilot’s license and an NGO!

Mexican tourist resorts were set up by the CIA for child trafficking. The excuse given by Ronald Reagan and his puppeteer, George Bush, was that the State Department was helping Mexico with economic development so that in the future, after Clinton/Gore had been installed, no one would oppose NAFTA by claiming it only benefited the U.S.

As I’m saying, this was just an excuse to cover up the fact that Mexican tourist resorts were primarily for child trafficking.

According to Senator Byrd, propaganda disguising the true purpose of NAFTA included the concept of “free trade,” which the U.S. and Mexican governments had long since shared. “Free trade” of child and adult mind-controlled slaves, cocaine, heroin and businesses has been no-so-secretly proliferating for years. My own father joined the “run for the border” via State-Department- and Mexican-subsidized business incentives, and had opened yet another branch of his Department-of-Defense-given business in Mexico. This was part of the “free trade” agreement that I know personally has been operating smoothly from at least 1984. In an effort to maintain the illusion that the agreement would not create a negative economic imbalance between Mexico and the U.S., tourist areas of Mexico were deiberately built up, enhanced and Americanized with U.S. dollars. These funds were provided through CIA covert black-budget operations of drug and slave trading, as well as directly through the Senate Appropriations Committee, of which Senator Robert C. Byrd is chairman as of this writing. - Cathy O’Brien (How Reagan/Bush Spread Human Trafficking, Drugs and Crime Throughout Mexico)

Before Hurricane John appeared, the U.S. Navy, in late August, began a joint operation with Mexican Navy off the coast of Michoacan.

The excuse was lame. President López Obrador claimed that the U.S. Navy was helping its counterpart to locate the missing remains of two Mexican sailors who died in a helicopter crash in March.

Marina de EU colaborará con Semar en búsqueda de dos elementos desaparecidos

August 28, 2024

The United States Navy will collaborate with its Mexican counterpart to continue the search for two sailors who remain missing after a helicopter fell into the sea last March near the coast of Michoacán. This was announced this morning by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. “The United States government has just accepted, and it is good news, that the United States Navy will help the Mexican Navy to find the bodies of the pilots of a helicopter that fell into the sea and are at a depth of 1,500 or 2,000 meters. The United States Navy will cooperate with the Mexican Navy,” the president said briefly. That accident, which occurred in March of this year, left three sailors dead, three more were rescued and two remain missing. Since then, the Navy has carried out search efforts for the missing personnel.

According to Jessie Czebotar, the Luciferians have abandoned the Vatican system (financial and assassins) ruled by the Holy See and have put all of their assets into the Leviathan System, ruled by the Sanhedrin.

The Catholic mitre and the trident are Luciferian sigils connected to the water. Dagon was believed to be the father of Baal.

Dagon, the fish-god of the Philistines and Babylonians, wore a fish hat that is still seen today with Roman Catholic Church’s pope and bishops.

Leviathan sigil

Jeremiah, chapter 7, verse 9 (New KJV): “Will you steal, murder, commit adultery, swear falsely, burn incense to Baal, and walk after other gods whom you do not know?” Baal eventually ascended to the position of preeminent deity in the region. Part of this process, according to some researchers, can be traced back to the Ogreatic scriptures. Baal is identified as the son of Dagon.

If Dagon is the father of Baal, who is the father of Dagon?

That would be Enki, also known as Ea, Ia, or Prince Ea.

