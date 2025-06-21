Good News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Cynthia Finch's avatar
Cynthia Finch
1d

You do not betray the President of the United States and the American people. Thank you President Trump.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Elizabeth Barnett's avatar
Elizabeth Barnett
11h

Our Founding Fathers felt Treason against one's own Country was the Worse Crime ever

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Diana Barahona
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture