https://www.jornada.com.mx/noticia/2024/09/30/politica/promulga-amlo-traslado-de-gn-a-sedena-y-la-reivindicacion-indigena-9446

El presidente López Obrador, durante su último informe presentado ante los medios, en Palacio Nacional, el 30 de septiembre de 2024.

Alonso Urrutia and Emir Olivares - September 30, 2024

During his last report in the Treasury Room of the National Palace, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador signed the decree to enact two constitutional reforms: one that transfers the National Guard to the Secretariat of National Defense (Sedena), and one recently approved by the Congress that vindicates indigenous rights.

Accompanied only by the secretaries of state involved in the reforms—Secretary of Defense Luis Cresencio Sandoval, Secretary of the Navy Rafael Ojeda, Secretary of Public Security Rosa Icela Rodríguez, and Foreign Secretary Alicia Bárcena—the president expressed his satisfaction with what his government had achieved.

“I am very satisfied by the affection of many Mexicans, women, men, which I thank with all my heart. I dedicated myself to serving the people. I feel very proud, very happy, that we attended to everyone, we listened to everyone, but we gave preference to those most in need. We put into practice our principle that for the good of all, the poor come first. It was not just a proclamation, it was not just a slogan: it became a reality.”

Although he acknowledged that the economy did not grow much “due to that external crisis” associated with the pandemic, Mexicans’ quality of life improved.

“As there was a fair distribution of wealth, income, budget—the budget was distributed to everyone, as wages increased—which had not happened in many decades, as corruption was not allowed—there were no luxuries in the government, working and living conditions of the majority of Mexicans improved.”

López Obrador said that he was leaving satisfied because tomorrow he will hand over the presidential sash to Claudia Sheinbaum, an honest and humane person.

“Personally, I feel very satisfied with the president's treatment of me, respectful to the end, which demonstrates her great human condition. Because any other insecure man or woman, the first thing he would have done would have been to reject me, or start with indirect innuendos to question what we have achieved together, to differentiate himself, to draw a line.”

Referring to the importance of the reforms, he stressed that in the case of the National Guard, he believed that this will allow it to be consolidated to guarantee public security, since it already has 130 thousand members and 500 barracks.

“It is already an institution accredited to protect citizens. This reform also makes it part of Sedena, which will give it solidity, permanence, discipline and honest management. Above all, that it is not linked to organized crime or white-collar crime. The dividing line between crime and authority is always maintained.”

Later, he gave a report on the evolution of the most notable economic and social statistics in his administration, among which he highlighted that 2,409,000 jobs were generated between 2019 and 2024, which adds up to 22.4 million workers registered in the IMSS.

He pointed out that Mexico has one of the lowest unemployment rates at 2.7, compared to 11 percent in Spain, 9.9 in Colombia, 7.3 in France, 6 in Germany and 4.2 in the United States.

Regarding tax revenues, he was confident that this year they will close at almost 5 billion pesos, when with Peña Nieto it was 3 billion pesos. He mentioned that in the past two administrations, 530 billion pesos were forgiven, equivalent to the cost of the Tren Maya project. In contrast, in this administration this practice of tax forgiveness was canceled.

López Obrador stressed once again that the peso was the second currency that performed the best against the dollar. He recalled that when he became president, Mexico was the 14th economy in the world, and in this period it rose two places, making it the 12th economy in the world.

The president also said that during this administration, 2.7 billion pesos were distributed through social programs, which, he said, will help 9.5 million people get out of poverty. He said that this was possible because the vast majority of families had support from social programs, citing the fact that in Oaxaca, Chiapas and Guerrero, practically all families receive some form of support.

“I am proud that we made into a reality ‘For the good of all, the poor come first,’ he said.