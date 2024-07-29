La Jornada

Prensa Latina, Afp, Ap y Europa Press

29 de julio de 2024

Caracas. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro won a third term in office in yesterday's presidential election, winning 51.2 percent of the votes, compared to 44.2 percent for the opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez, the National Electoral Council (CNE) announced today, after 80 percent of the votes had been counted. It said that this was a "convincing and irreversible trend" and pointed out that the turnout was 51 percent.

Elvis Amoroso, head of the CNE, denounced in the first minutes of Monday that the data transmission system was the target of an "attack," which he asked the prosecutor's office to investigate.

Opposition member Maria Corina Machado, not knowing the official data, proclaimed Gonzalez "president-elect" and, without providing evidence, claimed that the candidate of the Plataforma Unitaria alliance won with 70 percent of the votes, and Maduro obtained 30 percent, according to more than 40 percent of the records they have in their possession. She added that they won in "all the states."

In a much shorter speech, Gonzalez said: "Our message of reconciliation and peace remains valid. Our struggle continues. We will not rest until the will of the people of Venezuela is respected."

From Tokyo, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said: “We have serious concerns that the announced result does not reflect the will or the votes of the Venezuelan people,” while Costa Rican President Rodrigo Chavez claimed, without evidence, that the election was “fraudulent,” and the Peruvian government, headed by defacto president Dina Boluarte, announced that it will not recognize Maduro's victory and called its ambassador in Caracas for consultations.

Before the results were announced, the far-right Javier Milei stated on his X account that Argentina will not recognize a government led by Maduro, saying that "the data announce a crushing victory for the opposition."

Milei’s Chilean counterpart, Gabriel Boric, said that the CNE figures "are hard to believe," and threatened: "we will not recognize results that are not verifiable."

Maduro, who has been in charge of the government for 11 years after winning the presidency in elections held after the death of Hugo Chavez, told a crowd gathered in front of the Miraflores Palace that the result is “the triumph of the dignity of the people of Venezuela. They could not do it with sanctions. They could not do it with threats. They will never be able to defeat the dignity of the people of Venezuela. Fascism will not cross the border into the land of Bolivar and Chavez today or ever!”

Congratulations from Raul Castro

Former Cuban President Raul Castro called Maduro by phone to congratulate him. After recalling that yesterday was the 70th anniversary of Chavez’s birth, he said: “It is your triumph. Long live Chavez.”

Maduro denounces cyber attack on system; challenges Milei

In his speech, Maduro asked for “respect for the popular will” and stressed that “it is not the first time that they have tried to violate the peace of the republic,” emphasizing that “we have to see which country in the world, after receiving 930 criminal sanctions, after having suffered what we have suffered, calls for elections.”

Maduro referred to the fact that on all social networks there was a campaign “to favor demons, male and female,” and, like the CNE, he denounced a “massive hack” of the data transmission system, because “the demons did not want” the official results that gave Maduro the victory to be disclosed.

The president continued: “we already know from which country” that hack comes.

Referring to the accusations of fraud that the opposition had made even before election day, Maduro declared: “It is not the first time that fraud has been claimed: I have seen this film several times. It is the extreme right. They tried to prevent the results from being made public,” but “we are not going to allow a spiral of violence.”

Responding to the Argentinian president, Maduro said: “I say to Milei, you cannot withstand oneb round with me, you cowardly bug. The people have already said no to savage capitalism and no to fascism . . . How can you take seriously a fascist who enjoys making the people of Argentina suffer?”

Maduro was fighting for his re-election and the continuity of a political project that Hugo Chávez, who died in 2013, started 25 years ago.

Before the results were known, Foreign Minister Yván Gil posted a statement: “Venezuela denounces and alerts the world about an intervention operation against the electoral process, our right to free self-determination and the sovereignty of our country by a group of foreign governments and powers.”

Gil stated that “officials from Argentina, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Guatemala, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay and the Dominican Republic, together with a group of ultra-right hit men specialized in destabilizing governments in Latin America, such as former presidents (Colombia) Iván Duque, (Argentina) Mauricio Macri, (Colombia) Andrés Pastrana, (Costa Rica) Óscar Arias, as well as Republican U.S. senators Marco Rubio and Rick Scott, intend to distort what has been expressed this Sunday in peace and with a civic spirit in our country, which is nothing other than the exercise of the people's right to choose.”

In reference to the opposition leader Juan Guaidó, who proclaimed himself “legitimate president” and was recognized by President Trump and U.S. allies, the Venezuelan government warned: “the same people who recognized a puppet in 2019 intend to impose him today in 2024.”

“This miserable and desperate operation is destined to fail because Venezuela is a free and sovereign country and will never accept impositions or blackmail, and even less from foreign bodies without morals and legality to attack our rights and our people,” the statement said.

The Minister of Defense, General-in-Chief Vladimir Padrino López, said that the election day was “in perfect order, in perfect peace.” The Minister of Internal Affairs, Remigio Ceballos, dismissed the incidents, highlighting that they were “minuscule” and did not affect the conduct of the election.