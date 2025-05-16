Redacción Regional

Indio de Hollywood: The Emissary of the MS-13 Pact that Bukele Wants the US to Return to El Salvador

A member of El Salvador's Mara Salvatrucha gang, Indio has been identified by US police and prosecutors as an emissary on the streets of the pact between MS-13 and the Bukele government. Since late 2024, Indio has been in solitary confinement in the MDC in Brooklyn, New York, while awaiting trial for terrorism. Eight other members of the gang leadership (ranfla) are also awaiting, while a nervous Bukele has attempted to secure their deportation in exchange for agreeing to hold prisoners for the U.S.

When José Wilfredo Ayala Alcántara, known as Indio de Hollywood, left the maximum-security prison in Zacatecoluca for the penultimate time, he carried with him the message of a pact with the Bukele administration that was meant to reach the MS-13 strongholds on the streets.

It was December 17, 2019, and by then, the reduction in homicides in exchange for prison benefits for the gangs had been in place for six months, according to police and military intelligence documents obtained by Redacción Regional. In those same reports, Indio is portrayed as an emissary who was even given safe-conduct into Barrio 18 territories to deliver the key messages of that pact, including "no war between gangs to prevent an increase in homicides."

That last year in prison, Indio, then 52, had been held in Sector 6 of Zacatraz, as the prison in Zacatecoluca is known, alongside the leaders of MS-13 and the two factions of Barrio 18. At the time, the country's most dangerous gangs still wielded significant power and controlled a large part of the territory of El Salvador.

Indio’s comings and goings, documented in intelligence reports, point to him as a key player in the pact that led to an unprecedented drop in homicides, while the Bukele administration boasted through propaganda about the implementation of the "Territorial Control Plan." But for the United States Attorney's Office, his criminal history, especially his activities within the framework of the pact with the Bukele administration, were of primary interest.

In 2023, the United States issued a second indictment against gang leaders, requesting their extradition. In that indictment on terrorism charges, prosecutors also alluded to the pact between Salvadoran government officials and gangs. Indio, however, was no longer in custody when the US requested his extradition. He had gotten out of prison two years earlier and subsequently fled to Mexico, where he was later captured and flown to the United States. There, in 2024, he pleaded for clemency for his health conditions through a series of letters addressed to federal judges.

After Trump took office, the Bukele government requested his deportation. According to the Department of Justice, this was a condition of the agreement by which El Salvador would imprison hundreds of Venezuelan migrants in exchange for a promised $6 to $15 million.

At the end of April 2025, CNN revealed that Ibrajim Bukele, the president's brother, even offered a 50% discount on the cost of holding migrants if Indio and the other eight MS-13 leaders under US control were returned to the country. The Bukeles do not want an emissary of the pact with the gangs to continue in criminal proceedings that also target high-ranking Salvadoran officials.

José Ayala, alias Indio de Hollywood

El Indio de Hollywood

His involvement in the gang dates back at least three decades in California, when the Mara Salvatrucha was just beginning to emerge in the city of Hollywood. At 19 years old, a migrant in the United States, José Wilfredo Ayala Alcántara joined the gang after briefly serving as a soldier in El Salvador.

Recruited as a minor, he joined the fearsome Bracamonte Battalion, one of the Army's Immediate Reaction Battalions used in the Revolutionary War, according to a police report.

In the 2000s, while traveling back and forth between the U.S. and El Salvador, several gang members in Chiapas remember him robbing the freight train known as La Bestia, used by Central American migrants to travel north through Mexico.

In 2005, during one of his stays in the U.S., he was arrested for driving under the influence. By 2006, having relocated to El Salvador, he began rising through the ranks of the Hollywood Locos, with whom he committed famous robberies such as the February 4, 2010, robbery of 57 Rolex and Tudor watches from a jewelry store in San Salvador.

In April 2015, Indio was sent to the Zacatecoluca prison for the first time, and his position within MS-13 began to rise to the highest levels of the structure. This rise led him to witness the agreements reached between the Bukele government and the gangs, which by December 2019 had already issued orders to "close the valves" of homicides on the streets, according to more than 3,000 police intelligence reports published by Redacción Regional.

When the latest agreements were finalized in mid-December of 2019, Indio returned to the streets loaded with information that the top MS-13 leaders, known as the Ranfla Nacional, wanted to spread among gang members on the streets.

After his release, Indio arrived at the Hollywood clique's operations center located in the Diez de Octubre neighborhood, a neighborhood historically controlled by Élmer Canales Rivera, alias "El Crook de Hollywood," another of the nine leaders now in US custody who was in prison with Indio. Crook was released by the Bukele government in November 2021, as revealed by La Prensa Gráfica and El Faro.

On October 10, "Lázaro" escorted Indio to a remote and quiet house located in the municipality of Nueva Concepción, in the northern department of Chalatenango.

Organizational chart of the ranfla in Zacatecoluca Prison, prepared by theNational Civilian Police in July 2019. Indio is the first image in the second row.

Lázaro calls from Mexico and asks that his identity be withheld. He describes how Indio emerged from the prison as a skeleton, his legs so weak that he "had to hold on to things" to avoid falling. In Zacatecoluca, the lack of ventilation had caused him to suffer from acute tuberculosis, but he still had to continue with the gang's mission.

"He injected himself like crazy," he says. "He injected potassium for his legs and a ton of vitamins." The gang even assigned him a caretaker to assist him. The gang took care of him because of his rank and the decades he had devoted to the gang.

Other gang members began arriving at the shelter to receive the information Indio had.

"Part of the clique had been taken to that base," and because of that, "people were emboldened," Lázaro recalls. Under medical treatment and in isolation, Indio felt unsafe, above all, because he didn't have any weapons.

Ever since he was a youth in the military, he had been fascinated with weapons. “The old man always liked to carry a gun,” Lázaro says. Soon after, he says, a gang member from Acajutla came to drop off a handgun.

Once settled in and armed, Indio made contact with members of his own gang as well as with both factions of Barrio 18. Lázaro recounts having accompanied him to a brief meeting with a member of Barrio 18 in the Luz neighborhood of San Salvador. “I went with him. He got out of the car and said, ‘Wait here.’ He came in quickly, as if to hand over the güila.”

It was unusual for a leader to enter enemy territory to deliver messages. In other times, such an act could have gotten someone killed. These movements were actually part of a truce that was agreed to in the context of larger negotiations with the Bukele government, which was aware of Indio's actions.

A report from the Elite Division Against Crime (DECO) recorded his telephone conversations with the leaders of the B-18 Revolucionarios, Frank Martínez, alias "Cholo Williams"; and William Orellana, alias "Viejo Mora." He also communicated with the leaders of the B-18 Sureños, Julio Ramos, alias "Hyler"; and Erick Villalobos, alias "Pitoreta." "He was linked to a lot of people," Lázaro explains. He had to quickly spread the message of the MS-13 Ranfla Nacional and explain this new truce to the opposing gangs.

These guidelines, recorded in a police intelligence analysis dated January 2020, reiterate the depth of the government's agreements with the gangs—at all times with the full knowledge of Bukele’s security cabinet.

For Indio, spreading the word of ranfla was nothing new. Since at least 2015, he had enjoyed the trust and protection of the top MS-13 leaders: Borromeo Enrique Henríquez Solórzano, alias "Diablito" and "Crook," both from the Hollywood clique.

Since then, he had been in charge of compiling the gang's "lines" or directives, which he received from calls coming in from prisons. Before his imprisonment in Zacatecoluca, the Jaque Case files, the Salvadoran prosecutor's office's biggest blow against MS-13 finances, already indicated that Indio was the one who forwarded the murder order against his fellow gang member, Walter Alexander Carrillo Alfaro, alias "Chori," in November 2015. The order was carried out inside of the prison on January 6, 2016, causing a seismic crisis within MS-13. A group branched off from Chori's clique, the Fulton Locos, and created the so-called 503 Program, which operated within the prison system before expanding to the streets of Salvador and reaching Mexico and the United States.

Indio standing on the far right, wearing a 49 on his jersey, poses with his fellow Hollywood Locos clique members from the Ciudad Barrios Prison. Crook is crouching in the center, wearing a blue cap. Screenshot from a video published by Noticieros Megavision.

As former gang member José Miguel Rodríguez, alias "Demond," points out, Indio wasn't a "foot soldier" but someone who "ordered the peons" to avoid getting his hands dirty. Lázaro adds that Indio had a twisted obsession with watching the executions his homeboys recorded on video.

Indio's mission on the streets lasted less than a month. On January 10, 2020, just 24 days after his penultimate release, he was captured in Nueva Concepción for carrying a shotgun and two handguns. Although he was only charged with illegal possession of firearms, a confidential report from the Joint Border Intelligence Group accused him of planning to traffic methamphetamine to El Salvador, as well as attempting to flee to Mexico.

Photos from the day of his arrest reflected how thin he was due to tuberculosis. Under these conditions he was sent back to Zacatraz, which Director of Prisons Osirisis Luna had been visiting since July 2019 as part of the government's negotiations with the gangs.

Indio recaptured on January 10, 2020

Indio's Mysterious Penultimate Release

Two months later, on March 10, 2020, Indio was inexplicably no longer in Zacatraz. Internal police documents shared between authorities between March and April reveal that there were again demands for his whereabouts, given that he had pending court cases. But in the thousands of leaked emails between police and military intelligence agencies, no official document was found justifying his release this time. His sudden disappearance from the system made him a high-priority target for police nationwide.

On that second release, Indio disseminated guidelines very similar to those the Ranfla Nacional had tasked him with communicating in late 2019. This time, the murder valves would remain closed for only eight months if the prisoners didn't get the benefits they'd been promised. Otherwise, "they'll unleash the beast," Indio told his fellow clique member, Frayle, who reported the veteran's statement to the police in early March.

Indio wasn’t located by the Intelligence Operations Division until July 9, 2020, according to daily reports from the division. He was arrested again in the El Calvario neighborhood of Nahulingo, Sonsonate. Indio was armed with a .45-caliber handgun and a semi-automatic shotgun with cartridges, six telephones, $340 in cash, and gold jewelry. By that time, the ravages of tuberculosis had subsided, and he appeared to be recovering. He was taken to Zacatecoluca a week later, according to the prison's Update Report that day.

Indio recaptured for the second time with two PNC officers. July 10, 2020. Image taken from police social media.

In Zacatecoluca, he was held for six more months. The last time Indio was released from that prison was on January 12, 2021. Despite his profile, the judge in Nueva Concepción set bond, which he posted.

The day before his release, CAT agents interviewed him and extracted information from him that MS-13 was then made up of 48 programs. When he hit the streets, police intelligence noticed that he arrived in Sonsonate riding in a Kia.

U.S.A. versus the Ranfla Nacional

Forty-eight hours after Indio left Zacatecoluca for the last time, the US Department of Justice released the first indictment against 14 members of the Ranfla Nacional, in which the Eastern District Court of New York accused them of being terrorists. It was a serious and unprecedented accusation against the gang's most powerful leadership in El Salvador, eleven of whom were then imprisoned in Zacatecoluca and three at large.

The indictment, in addition to charging them with four counts of terrorism, sought their extradition to be tried in a New York court. Although Indio was part of the Ranfla Nacional, he would not appear on this first list of wanted persons. His new international pursuit would come months later.

During his last release, the Ranfla Nacional had instructed him to leave the gang organized and free and leave quickly for Mexico, where another Salvadoran ranfla would be waiting for him. It was a group established in Aztec territory years before to direct and operate the gang from there, far from Salvadoran authorities. They called this leadership in Mexico the "Mexico Program."

His departure from El Salvador was well-planned. A few days after his release, he moved to Atiquizaya, and Lázaro knows the details.

"We went to pick him up from there," Lazaro says. The gang had warned him that there was "a special trip," that he should get ready because "it was necessary to go and get the old man out." So a delegation of members of the Hollywood Locos clique went to get him, but not before taking him to the territory of the Big Gangsters clique in Las Margaritas, Soyapango, a stronghold historically controlled by "Diablito," the top leader of MS-13 in El Salvador.

"He had to meet there" at night with other important members to determine who would lead the gang on the streets, Lázaro recalls. Things had to be left "clear and in order" before he left the country. Lázaro remembers seeing him again, battered, with no feeling in his legs and emaciated—"crazy," as he calls it.

"The next day, at dawn, we left for the border." Six cars and a couple of motorcycles escorted Indio to leave him at a blind spot between Santa Ana and Guatemala City. Lázaro went ahead clearing the road while Indio, accompanied by another person, changed cars before crossing into Mexico.

He arrived on Mexican soil as an undocumented migrant and a fugitive from El Salvador, having defaulted on his parole. He was received by the Mexico Program and went to live in Huehuetoca, a town in the State of Mexico just outside the capital. Many MS-13 members travel to Huehuetoca, and it is an area crossed by the "La Bestia" train.

In his new mission in Mexico, he obtained false documents, a birth certificate registered in the State of Mexico, and a driver's license from the state of Guerrero, where he claimed to be Mexican. Both were registered under the name Marco Antonio Portillo Martínez, under which he also applied for an identity card.

Once settled, he continued his role as an emissary, communicating with MS-13 cells around the world. In past decades, he had built a network of contacts within his gang's universe that earned him fame in various corners, both within and outside the gang. His contacts extended to Madrid, Spain, with el Raider de Francis Locos, according to the testimony of a key police witness.

Redacción Regional was able to confirm that Indio had maintained communication with gang members in prison and at large in Guatemala, Mexico, and the United States. His communications were so extensive that Lázaro overheard him on a telephone link mediating a dispute MS-13 had with a prison gang in the United States.

In Mexico, he was a restless leader who moved from one corner of the country to another. Mexico City police later accused him of moving between the state of Hidalgo and Mexico City. He also made it to the border city of Tijuana, according to Rafael Ernesto Gómez Ruballo, also known as Boxer, a longtime gang member active in Mexico for over a decade who was recently murdered.

“The old man was coming to Tijuana,” he said in an interview for this report, but the Mexico Program's problems with MS-13 members in the border city prevented him from spending more time there. “He came with the right to go all the way up (the United States) if he wanted.” But he didn't make it—or at least not as he would have liked.

By September 2021, five months after Bukele and his deputies removed the head of the Supreme Court and the attorney general, installing officials tailored to their needs in their place, the Salvadoran justice system requested his re-arrest for the crime of illicit association through document N444-FGR-SG-2021. But that order would not be carried out, even though the gang leaders claimed to be convinced that the government would support them in avoiding extradition to the United States.

By the end of 2021, Crook also arrived on Mexican soil, released from Zacatraz by the government and supported by the Mexico Program. Before migrating, Crook had been provided with a gun and taken in a van to Guatemala, and crossed into Mexico with the support of Guatemalan gang members, according to an investigation conducted by this author for El Faro. For the purpose of this report, it was impossible to determine whether Indio and Crook met in Mexico.

The truth is that on March 27, 2022, the State of Emergency was imposed after MS-13 killed 87 noncombatants, according to authorities. After a year of mass arrests and the escape of gang members, the United States Department of Justice took advantage of the weakening of the Mara Salvatrucha and on February 23, 2023, issued a second indictment against 13 more leaders. This new indictment targeted leaders who had maintained close ties with the Bukele administration, members of the Mexico Program, and leaders who had not been included in the first indictment—among them, Indio.

The effectiveness of the US authorities was immediate. On April 18, 2023, two months after the indictment was announced, Indio was arrested in Mexico City by the National Intelligence Center, the Navy, and the Mexico City police through a supposed "citizen complaint," according to an official statement. The then-police director, Omar García Harfuch, boasted about the arrest on Twitter by showing a photo of the gang leader.

Indio captured in Mexico

That same day, he was rushed onto a commercial plane bound for El Salvador, but the plane made a stopover in Houston, Texas, where he was intercepted by U.S. authorities and arrested on the spot, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Two days later, marshals transferred him to the East Court of New York, and in May that he was transferred to the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC). Indio was the fourth MS-13 member to arrive there, as seven of the 27 leaders accused in the two indictments are currently there awaiting trial. Crook was transferred to the federal penitentiary in Philadelphia.

Metropolitan Detention Center

Indio is accustomed to harsh conditions. From 2016 to 2018 (under the government of Salvador Sánchez Cerén), prison services were reduced to the minimum, to the point where eating was a privilege. He also served time in Lompoc, California.

The MDC is a federal pretrial detention center that houses Housing 1,064 inmates accused of murderer, terrorism, drug trafficking and white-collar crimes. Mexican drug lord Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada, former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández, former Mexican Minister of Security Genaro García Luna, and rapper Sean Combs are all incarcerated there. In addition, the MDC has a dedicated unit on the sixth floor for MS-13.

Between July 5, 2019, during the second month of Nayib Bukele’s term, and March 26, 2022, one day before the Legislative Assembly declared the State of Exception, the government of El Salvador authorized at least 749 transfers of gang members, including leaders of the three main gangs operating in the country, from the maximum-security prison in Zacatecoluca to different public and private hospitals under the pretext that the inmates needed medical treatment.

MS13's Mexico Program Key to El Salvador Gang Negotiations

