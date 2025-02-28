Assistant Director in Charge James E. Dennehy of New York field office

Yesterday’s formal release of “Phase I” of the Epstein Files caused a stir among both Democrats and Republicans who had expected AG Pam Bondi to release an unredacted compendium, and pit the FBI against its own after the AG announced that the bureau’s Manhattan field office hadn’t given her the thousands of pages she had requested.

In what amounted to little more than a photo op, three grinning conservative influencers holding binders that read “Epstein Files: Phase I” stood on the White House steps for a group portrait. Their unfettered jubilance suggested they held the motherload in their hands, but that wasn’t the case. The documents within those binders had been heavily redacted, and the unredacted part—mostly flight logs—had been published, albeit informally, years ago.

Meanwhile, at the Justice Department, Bondi made a shocking announcement: She accused federal investigators of withholding thousands of documents related to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and asked the FBI to release all the information by Friday morning without any omissions.

“Late yesterday, l learned from a source that the FBI Field Office in New York had thousands of pages of documents related to the investigation and indictment of Epstein. Despite my repeated requests, the FBI never disclosed the existence of the files,” Bondi wrote.

The bureau’s new director, Kash Patel, told Bondi he was surprised she hadn’t received the entire tranche of files and that they’d reach her desk promptly.

A longtime FBI source—who we called a “5th Columnist” during the peak of the Deep State War—told Real Raw News that Patel handpicked agents to travel to Manhattan to recover the files.

“Despite Trump winning and Patel getting confirmed, the FBI is still fractured,” the source said. “Thousands still serve the Deep State, and it’s safe to say Manhattan is a hub of Deep State villainy. I don’t know whose names we don’t already know of are in those files, but if, say, there’s documentation or photos showing the Obamas or illuminati like Beyonce and Jay-Z with underage kids, well, the Deep State won’t want that shared with anyone.”

He added that Patel’s team traveled by helicopter to New York, landing at the Downtown Manhattan Heliport, from where they raced to the FBI offices on the 23rd story of 26 Federal Plaza.

They put the floor on lockdown and implemented “secondary protocol,” which meant disabling the elevators and stationing men at stairwells to prevent anyone from entering or leaving the 23rd floor.

When they confronted the division’s boss, James E. Dennehy, a friend of the now-incarcerated Christopher Wray, and demanded he immediately surrender all digital and hardcopy data pertaining to the Epstein files, he excoriated them for intruding on his work and insisted he had already turned over all the FBI’s material on Jeffrey Epstein.

A belligerent Dennehy said he had nothing left to give Bondi, for she had the 300 pages of dirt the feds had on the sex offender and his associates.

Per our source, Patel’s team was dissatisfied with Dennehy’s response and “detained” him while ransacking offices and accessing computer terminals. Following a three-hour search, the team left 26 Federal Plaza with several cardboard boxes, computers, and Dennehy—in handcuffs.

“I don’t know what they uncovered because that stuff went straight to Bondi and Patel, but it’s proof there’s still a lot of Deep State purging to be done,” our source said.

