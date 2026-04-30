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MusicMan54's avatar
MusicMan54
4h

I’m ok with that. You don’t want us then we don’t have to spend currency there. Done & done…

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Marilyn Emerson's avatar
Marilyn Emerson
3h

Italy’s loss!! They would be far wiser politically & globally to pay attention to what works if they desire to keep their freedoms. Paying less attention to the Pontiff, is a better plan. He is not a politician!

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