J-6ers to receive restitution thanks to Trump IRS settlement, but Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC) calls fund a ‘payout pot for punks’
Tillis had no problem voting for $101 billion for fascist Ukrainian government
By Michael Baxter
May 25, 2026 - Three January-sixers incarcerated by the criminal Biden regime but later pardoned by President Trump say they’re ready to get financially compensated for the pain, suffering, and indignities they endured in jail.
The three we spoke with last week were at the Capitol on January 6 and had entered the building—Capitol police had invited them inside—but they neither vandalized property nor assaulted any police officers. All they did was tour the grounds. Nonetheless, they got ensnared in the Biden Cabal’s Department of Injustice dragnet and charged with nonviolent offenses ranging from criminal trespass to inciting insurrection. Two of the three received 120-day sentences and were already free when Trump’s sweeping pardons went into effect on January 7, 2025. By then, though, they had lost their jobs, were insolvent, and had been stigmatized as insurrectionists. The third had it worse. He had served 20 months of a five-year sentence. Imprisonment capsized his life. His wife had filed for divorce and, along with their two children, moved 2,000 miles away. His home was in foreclosure, and his bank accounts were frozen. Like many Americans, he lived paycheck to paycheck and had no 401 (k) or stock investments to carry him through a crisis. Reluctantly, he relied on friends for a place to stay and food. The Biden regime had bankrupted him. It’s impossible to put a price tag on the injustice they experienced.
Even more horrific are the terrors they survived while confined at the Washington, D.C., Correctional Treatment facility. Humiliating cell inspections where they had to disrobe and spread their ass cheeks. Guards telling them, “You’re federally fucked for life.” Denied access to lawyers or family visitors. Thrown into solitary confinement without cause. Persistent sleep deprivation. Two found “glass shards” in meal trays, concealed in mashed potatoes or gooey gobs of creamed corn that resembled vomit.
“I was beaten within an inch of my life,” one told us, recounting how guards brutalized him with batons, fracturing his arm, an injury for which he received substandard medical treatment.
Although the other two weren’t physically beaten, they dealt with seemingly unending psychological abuse that enkindled unbridled rage and PTSD. While unjustly imprisoned, one of the trio got from his fiancée a letter announcing she was three months pregnant; she included a sonogram photograph. Whoever screened the letter drew a bullseye around the image of the unborn fetus and, beside it, wrote the words, “Marked 4 Death.”
“This is the kind of shit we were in,” he told RRN. “Prayer, and my faith in the Lord and President Trump, got me through it. I knew that with God’s help, Trump would come to our aid. And he did.”
Yet Biden’s Gestapo, another told us, tried desperately to break his faith in the Lord our God, Jesus Christ. They confiscated his Bible, replacing it with a copy of Barack Hussein Obama’s “Dreams from My Father,” and saying he ought to read it cover to cover, repeatedly, for it would be the last book he ever read.
He and his fellow J6ers deservedly want a piece of Trump’s proposed $1.776 billion “Anti-Weaponization Fund,” a newly established federal compensation program created by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) under the Trump-Vance administration to pay individuals and entities who claim they were victims of government “lawfare” and politically motivated investigations. Announced on May 18, 2026, the fund was formed as part of a settlement agreement where President Donald Trump agreed to dismiss his private $10 billion lawsuit against the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) over the 2019 leak of his tax records. But the program’s formation has drawn a scathing rebuke from both Democratic and Republican lawmakers, including Representatives Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA) and Tom Suozzi (D-NY), who have introduced legislation to block the program entirely. Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC) accused Trump of “self-dealing” and said the anti-weaponization fund was a “payout to punks,” and accused Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche—Trump’s former personal attorney—of sucking Trump’s dick for political prestige. The J6ers to whom we’ve spoken, however, say lawmakers opposing the program are Deep Staters and RINOs enslaved to the DNC.
“I was in jail for walking inside a taxpayer-funded building. A police officer let me in, and he—he showed me around the place. A few months later, an FBI SWAT team raided my house and tossed it. A hundred feds dragged me out of my house in handcuffs, in front of all my neighbors. I lost so much. Is it wrong for me not to have done something back? Nope.”
The three told RRN they’ll apply for compensation, but, as they’ve retained legal counsel, wouldn’t specify the amount of recompense they seek.
“On my lawyer’s advice, I can’t discuss financial issues,” one told us. “But if you were in my shoes, wouldn’t you want justice? So many of us got screwed, and we should be paid in full for the pain and suffering that screwed up our lives.”
‘Stupid on stilts’: GOP Sen. Tillis rips Trump administration ‘anti-weaponization’ fund
Reuben Jones
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Republican Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina says a nearly $1.8 billion fund created by the Trump administration to compensate people who believe they were investigated for political reasons is “stupid on stilts.”
What You Need To Know
Republican Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina says a nearly $1.8 billion fund created by the Trump administration is “stupid on stilts”
Tillis also criticized the Trump administration over its handling of the Iran War
Tillis is worried about the direction of the Republican Party
The Justice Department announced the creation of the fund this week, to help settle a $10 billion lawsuit President Donald Trump filed against the government for an IRS contractor leaking his tax returns.
In a wide-ranging interview with Spectrum News on Wednesday, Tillis said, “It will invariably put us in a position where your taxpayers dollars and my taxpayer dollars could potentially compensate someone who assaulted a police officer, admitted their guilt, got convicted, got pardoned and now we are going to pay them for that. That’s absurd.” He added, “When you take money from me to give to a purpose that I vehemently disagree with, that’s tyranny, and that’s what that account is.”
In a Senate hearing Tuesday, acting Attorney General Todd Blanche didn’t rule out the possibility that people who assaulted police officers on January 6, 2021, would be considered for payments. Blanche said people can apply if “they believe they were a victim of weaponization.”
Tillis called the comments “objectionable” and said “what we’re doing as Republicans now, the Democrats have been for years, yelling defund the police and disrupting the police. Now we’re looking no different than them.”
Democrats have denounced the president’s $10 billion lawsuit as without merit and called the “weaponization fund” a “slush fund” to reward his political allies.
When asked if he would support Blanche as the permanent U.S. Attorney General if President Trump nominated him, Tillis said, “I don’t get into hypotheticals, but I don’t think that people have to go too far to see that anybody who equivocates and supported the thugs that harmed police officers will never get my vote in committee or on the floor… they better not have anything in their record suggesting that what happened on January 6 was anything but one of the darkest days in American history.”
Tillis Concerned over Iran War
In his Spectrum News interview, Tillis also criticized the Trump administration over its handling of the Iran War.
Nearly three months after the U.S. attacked Iran, Tillis said, “I don’t know what the strategy is … I’m concerned that we don’t have clarity around it.”
Tillis said he is glad the U.S. went into Iran, but there has to be “strategic objectives, tactics to match those objectives, a defined timeline or at least a defined sequence of events so that we can get the support of the American people, it’s not a particularly popular war right now, and maintain the support of Congress.”
Tillis also expressed concern with President Trump’s statement last week when he said, “I don’t think about Americans’ financial situation” when pushing for a deal with Iran.
“As president of the United States you should be thinking about the people struggling the most 24/7,” Tillis said. “It’s a matter of good policy, but it’s also good politics. When you’re having an affordability problem right now, and you have somebody that is a billionaire saying he doesn’t worry about what people are dealing with, they grew up in trailer parks like I did, it’s not very wise.”
Tillis has criticized Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth in recent months and when asked by Spectrum News if he is the right person to be leading the Pentagon, he said, “I don’t think so.”
“I gave Mr. Hegseth the benefit of the doubt last year, I voted for his confirmation,” Tillis said. “Pete Hegseth has demonstrated to me he doesn’t have the competence to run a large, complex organization. And we always need a highly competent, highly focused, unselfish leader of the Department of Defense.”
Spectrum News reached out to the Pentagon for comment on Tillis’s criticism.
Despite his concerns about the war, Tillis has not supported a war powers resolution pushed by Democrats that would require the president to end the conflict in Iran unless he obtained permission from Congress to continue hostilities.
Earlier this week four Republicans voted with Democrats to advance the legislation to the full Senate, but Tillis told Spectrum News when the resolution comes to the full he will vote against it.
He said it doesn’t have the votes needed to pass both houses of Congress.
“What I would prefer to do is get in the room with the president, get in the room with people that understand the situation in Iran, and map out an authorization for the use of military force that will let us sustain this effort. But they have to be transparent, and they have to be accountable to Congress. They’ve been neither over the course of this engagement,” Tillis said.
Trump Weighs into Republican Primaries
During this primary season President Trump has endorsed Republican candidates running against incumbent Republican Sens. John Cornyn of Texas and Bill Cassidy of Louisiana. Cassidy went on to lose his primary, while Cornyn faces a runoff on Tuesday.
Cassidy voted to convict President Trump in his second impeachment trial in his first administration and while he largely supported the president’s agenda he pushed back some on Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s vaccine policies.
Cornyn has also been a strong supporter of Trump, but in a social media post endorsing Attorney General Ken Paxton the president said “John Cornyn is a good man, and I worked well with him, but he was not supportive of me when times were tough.”
Tillis is worried about what that means for the direction of the Republican Party.
“If you’ve got to be at 100% to get support of this president and some of the people around him, then why waste your time,” Tillis said. “If we want to become a purist party, then we’re going to be a small party. And leaves a great opportunity for Democrats.”
The Associated Press contributed to this article.