July 1, 2026 - U.S. Navy JAG investigators on Monday arrested on charges of treason former DOJ official Sarah Isgur Flores, the 43-year-old Harvard Law School graduate who helmed the department’s communication division under Jeff Sessions’ leadership. Apparently, JAG indicted her following the publication of Kash Patel’s 2024 book, Government Gangsters, which names Isgur as a Trojan Horse deep-stater who actively plotted against him and other administration officials in 2017.

Superficially, Isgur seemed to be a fair and balanced conservative. After graduating, she worked at the National Republican Senatorial Committee as legal counsel and clerked for Judge Edith H. Jones of the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit in New Orleans.

She served as Director of the Office of Public Affairs (the top spokesperson) and as senior counsel to the deputy attorney general under Attorney General Jeff Sessions (2017–2018). Years earlier, Isgur was the political director for Ted Cruz’s 2019 campaign for attorney general and, from 2013 until 2015, a spokesperson for the Republican National Committee. While serving at the president’s pleasure in 2017, she was a vocal proponent of Executive Order 13679—the Muslim ban—and affirmed Trump’s suspicions that Barack Hussein Obama wiretapped Trump Tower in the run-up to the 2016 election. However, after Sessions treacherously recused himself from the Mueller Investigation, Isgur followed in his footsteps, saying she was party to “obscuring the truth about Donald Trump.”

Trump canned Sessions and Isgur in November 2018. As we reported in June 2023, JAG arrested Sessions on suspicion of treason, but astonishingly vacated the charges and released him a week later. As far as we know, the 79-year-old former senator and attorney general is still a free man, whereas Isgur, his old subordinate, is now in military custody awaiting transport to GITMO.

“I cannot comment on Jeff Sessions,” a JAG source told RRN. “For a long time, we’ve had substantive proof Sarah Isgur was a paid Democratic operative, a clever one… She charmed her way into the administration, posing as a patriot while working to undermine President Trump. We have piles of proof, but that’ll come out at a tribunal. She fooled so many people, but we eventually get to all the deep-staters, and justice must be served.”

On Monday evening, he noted, JAG investigators took the opportunity to arrest Isgur at her Montclair, New Jersey, home without causing a commotion. JAG, our source added, had wiretapped Isgur’s phones and hacked into her wi-fi. At approximately 9:00 p.m., she placed an Uber Eats order—boneless chicken wings, macaroni and potato salad, and a large order of seasoned steak fries. At 9:45, the investigators stopped a Tesla Model 3 with a lighted “UBER” sign near the windshield.

“The driver didn’t speak English and was probably an illegal,” our source said. “But we commandeered the car and politely informed the driver he could have it back in a few minutes. The lead JAG agent pulled into Isgur’s driveway and carried two bags of food to the doorstep. He rang the “Ring” doorbell that had a camera just above the button.

“Leave it there; I’ll get it soon,” a female voice emanated from the doorbell speaker.

“Porch pirates, ma’am, we’re making sure food reaches the hands of real customers, so orders aren’t contested if people say they weren’t delivered. I can photo the bags and leave, but it’s better if customers check the order.”

“Whatever, I’ll be right down; give me a damn second,” Isgur’s voice echoed through the speaker. She sounded irate.

A minute later, Isgur, wearing only a bathroom and lace undergarments, cracked open the door just enough for the JAG investigator to see her face and shoulders. “I left a tip on the app. What more do you want? Go away,” she said.

Instead of leaving, the JAG investigator grabbed her arm and yanked her to the ground, informing her she was being placed under arrest.

“What is this? What are the charges?” she demanded.

“That’s irrelevant right now. All you need to know is you’re under arrest, going to GITMO, and will probably hang for treason,” the JAG agent said.

“I have a guest inside,” Isgur shouted. “He’s showering.”

“Not our problem,” the JAG agent said. “I guess he’ll have to take a cold shower.”

Isgur, our source said, is currently en route to JAG’s Pensacola headquarters, from where she’ll be flown to GITMO for arraignment.

As an aside, the appendix of Patel’s book names 63 Deep Staters, 48 of whom, to the best of ur knowledge, the military or the DOJ has arrested and dealt with.