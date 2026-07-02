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Dr.Don Hall's avatar
Dr.Don Hall
3h

Enough Cookie Crumbs either Snthony Weiner, Newsome, NYC Mayor or Barry OBOMBA or Hilliary or Bush … otherwise this is hogwash

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MusicMan54's avatar
MusicMan54
5h

Incidents like these, with people not in the forefront, just shows how deep the swamp is.

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