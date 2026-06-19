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Elizabeth Barnett's avatar
Elizabeth Barnett
9h

I am so glad I did my research into Michael Baxter back in 2021! Knowing who his is has given me a sense of "Peace" when things get crazy! Thank You!

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2 replies by Diana Barahona
Lawrence Cleveland's avatar
Lawrence Cleveland
18h

Ha Ha Ha!!! Brilliant satire. You got me, dead bang for sure.

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