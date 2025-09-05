Good News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Susan Daniels's avatar
Susan Daniels
1d

This is a disinformation site.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Cynthia Finch's avatar
Cynthia Finch
2d

I pray she gets what's coming to her. Our civil court system is still to corrupt and the only way people here in America will see justice. Military Tribunals all the way.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
13 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Diana Barahona
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture