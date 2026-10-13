October 13, 2026 - White Hats on Thursday arrested International Criminal Court (ICC) Judge Kimberly Prost, Canada’s jurist on the global judicial body, hours after she arrived in the United States and minutes before she was to meet with Obama Foundation Chairperson Martin Nesbitt at Jônt, D.C.’s costliest restaurant, where the basic menu starts at $375 per person, and escorts charging twice that amount per hour fill more than half the seats at the restaurant’s dimly lit bar.

Martin Nesbitt

Jônt

Prost flew from Montreal to Washington Dulles International Airport, landing at approximately 2:00 p.m. EST. Unbeknownst to Prost, unseen eyes tracked her every step—through the terminal’s sliding doors and into the waiting Cadillac Escalade someone had sent to pick her up. Three ordinary cars slipped into the Escalade’s wake outside the airport and stayed with it all the way to the Dupont Circle Hotel, where a single night under Prost’s name was already waiting.

Days earlier, on October 2, White Hats discovered through intercepted calls that Prost had arranged to meet Nesbitt for dinner in hopes of acquiring incriminating evidence against President Trump that the ICC could use to charge him, War Secretary Pete Hegseth, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio with international war crimes.

According to a White Hat source at JAG’s Pensacola headquarters, the ICC’s Office of the Prosecutor (OTP) began drafting “frivolous” charges against Trump and his Cabinet members after U.S. forces abducted Venezuela’s elected president, Nicolás Maduro, on January 3, and, on February 28, authored a sealed indictment charging President Trump with the “wanton, intentional and indiscriminate” murder of 175 Iranian schoolgirls, the result of a Tomahawk cruise missile strike on an elementary school in Minab.

Although preliminary military investigations concluded that U.S. forces were responsible due to a targeting error based on outdated intelligence, President Trump has equivocated: “Mistakes are made. War is nasty,” and, “Nobody did that on purpose,” and also stating, “I don’t think it was us,” or that it might never be clear who was responsible. He has expressed willingness to accept investigation findings but has not acknowledged U.S. responsibility.

Nonetheless, per our White Hat sources, the ICC has found Trump liable for war crimes, and ICC President Tomoko Akane wants to see Trump dragged into The Hague to answer for his “crimes against humanity.”

Russia-hating ICC president, Tomoko Akane

“Succinct as possible, we intercepted calls from ICC judges to Obama’s people, who said they had ‘smoking-gun dirt’ on Trump that’d prove that Trump knew his military actions in Venezuela and Iran were illegal but approved them anyway. The ICC sent Prost to Washington to collect this mythical “dirt” from Obama’s point-man, Martin Nesbitt,” our source said.

When Staff Judge Advocate General Major General David Bligh learned that Prost planned to obtain information from Obama’s man, he authorized JAG investigators from the Washington Navy Yard to arrest Prost on charges of espionage, abetting the enemy, and foreign interference in a U.S. election.

Major General David Bligh

On August 8 at 6:45 p.m., Prost requested an Uber from the hotel to the restaurant. She stood outside the hotel as the driver slowed to a halt. Prost had no way of knowing he was a decorated officer and recipient of the Navy Cross, the Navy’s second-highest military decoration, ranking directly below the Medal of Honor.

Instead of driving her to the restaurant, he drove to an underpass, where two black SUVs with flashing headlights waited. Prost turned her fury on the rideshare driver, insisting he’d abandoned her on the wrong side of town. She fell silent, though, as six men with rifles emerged from the SUVs and surrounded the Uber.

Prost, our JAG source said, will soon be a guest at GITMO.