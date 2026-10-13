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Melanie's avatar
Melanie
Oct 13

THIS IS TREASON AND REQUIRES SEVERAL HANGINGS!!! LET THE HANGINGS BEGIN 🇺🇸 USA 🇺🇸 ♥️

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Kimberly
Oct 13

This is what I like to see. They all need to face the hangman or firing squad. Let it be a lesson to anyone else who commits treason.

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