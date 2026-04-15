The U.S. Navy Judge Advocate General’s Corps on Friday arrested former Inspector General of the Intelligence Community (ICIG) Michael Atkinson, a Trump appointee whose responsibilities entailed independent and objective audits, investigations, inspections, and reviews to promote economy, efficiency, effectiveness, and integration across the Intelligence Community. But in 2023, his name appeared in Kash Patel’s “Government Gangsters” book, in which the FBI director named 63 people suspected of being agents of the Deep State.

Atkinson’s inclusion in Patel’s book stems from Patel’s assertion that Atkinson in 2020 fabricated a “whistleblower’s complaint” that President Trump had pressured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to investigate Joe and Hunter Biden. Atkinson determined the complaint was credible and urgent, then forwarded it to Congress as required by law, and the disclosure helped trigger the first impeachment inquiry against Trump.

But the whistleblower was a bogeyman, a figment of Atkinson’s imagination. After Democratic lawmakers failed to produce the whistleblower at a House Oversight hearing, Trump fired Atkinson in April 2020, citing “loss of confidence.” At the time, Trump found out that Atkinson had been meeting clandestinely with Joe and Hunter Biden, and logically deduced that Atkinson was a DNC operative working to undermine his credibility and 2020 campaign. Toward the end of that year, Trump and Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen authored an indictment charging Atkinson with treason and other high crimes and misdemeanors. Prior to leaving Washington for his Mar-a-Lago command center in January 2021, President Trump tasked JAG with enforcing justice. His file was only one in a sea of tens of thousands that JAG had to systematically work through.

In March this year, a JAG source told Real Raw News, Staff Judge Advocate Major General David Bligh unsealed Atkinson’s indictment and issued a military arrest warrant. However, JAG had difficulty finding the traitor. He owned homes in D.C. and in Alexandria, Virginia, but JAG surveillance teams were unable to find him at either location; Atkinson had converted the domiciles into Airbnb rentals. Posing as out-of-towners in need of a weekend room, JAG agents booked Atkinson’s Virginia AIRBNB for April 10-12. They found the key but pretended that they had not and called the phone number to bitch and moan about having no access to a unit they’d paid for.

The agents, a male and female officer masquerading as newlyweds, hoped Atkinson would show up to resolve the ‘missing key’ problem. While they stood on the porch awaiting the respondent’s arrival, three more JAG investigators lurked behind bushes and dense foliage near the front yard. At 9:15 p.m., a silver Mercedes with only one occupant, the driver, pulled into the driveway, and when he exited the car, the JAG agents identified him as Michal Atkinson. The man-and-woman couple approached him, telling Atkinson they had spent an hour scouring for the key.

An apologetic Atkinson told the JAG couple that his cleaning crew must have forgotten to put the key under the plant and said he’d refund them 20% of the cost for the inconvenience.

“That’s generous, but we don’t need a refund; we just need you to get on your knees and place your hands behind your back. You are under arrest for suspicion of treason,” the male agent told a shivering Atkinson.

“You are under arrest for treason against President Donald Trump,” the female agent barked, reading his rights while Atkinson stammered denials, his face pale with fear.

“You’re fucked,” the male agent said frostily. “We’re not alone.”

Inky figures materialized from behind shrubbery, encircling Atkinson, who murmured, “So, this is what it’s come to?”

Per our source, Atkinson was taken against his will to a military processing center in D.C.

“Like all Deep Staters, he’s going to get a fairly fair trial at GITMO,” our source said.