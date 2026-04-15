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Douglas Walters's avatar
Douglas Walters
3d

Charge him for inciting a couple attempt.

His lies regarding the phone call could have illegally removed a duly elected president.

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Angels Watching Over Me's avatar
Angels Watching Over Me
2d

Neglected to ask this before so I will now. Please explain why in these cases the charge is committing treason against Donald Trump and not the nation of the united States? Treason is a crime against a nation and not an individual as I understand it.

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