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Thomas Marsh's avatar
Thomas Marsh
1d

Pretty poor fiction…torture would negate any admission of guilt…as much as I wish this was accurate to ID and aggressively expose all anti-USA folks this entire is bogus.

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1 reply by Diana Barahona
Elizabeth Barnett's avatar
Elizabeth Barnett
1d

Great Work from America's Best! Thank you all!

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