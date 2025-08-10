Vice Admiral Shoshana Chatfield

White Hats have arrested yet another high-ranking Armed Forces member who had been working behind the scenes to disparage President Trump and cajole her subordinates to vote Blue in the 2026 midterms so that Democrats might impeach Trump, forever removing him from the political spectrum. Moreover, she made threats against the president’s life.

The arrest of Vice Adm. Shoshana Chatfield, who began her career as a helicopter pilot and was the first woman to be president of the Naval War College, comes months after Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth terminated her command as a senior official at NATO. On April 7, the day of her ousting, neither Hegseth nor the DOD offered a reason for canning Chatfield; however, she was a notorious feminist and an espouser of DEI principles. A target of conservative advocacy groups, Chatfield had boisterously criticized the military patriarchy and called for more female promotions in a male-dominated Navy.

According to a JAG source, though, JAG began investigating allegations of misconduct in March, upon learning that Chatfield had written a manifesto in which she called President Trump a tyrant and an insurrectionist and a slave to Vladimir Putin. Her unflattering screed also scorched Hegseth, referring to him as a ruthless misogynist and bigot. “I hate them passionately. If something unfortunate were to happen to Donald Trump and Pete Hegseth, I’d celebrate,” she had written.

At the very least, JAG could’ve immediately charged her under UCMJ Articles 133 (conduct unbecoming) and 88 (contemptuous words against POTUS and SecDef), but instead dug deeper in hopes of unearthing other, more serious crimes she might’ve committed.

“When Trump fired Chatfield, she had no clue we’d seen her writings. President Trump saw it and wasn’t happy, and he and Secretary Hegseth fired her from her position and asked us to keep digging,” our source said.

Unbeknownst to Chatfield, JAG in June and July interviewed 16 people who had served under her during her stint with NATO’s military committee. Those interviews, our source said, were enlightening.

“She wasn’t shy about sharing her opinions about President Trump. What we had—this was one of the highest-ranking women in the Armed Forces defaming the president to anyone who’d listen, her subordinates and officers of other NATO member states. Interviews revealed she showed favoritism to females and didn’t really think too highly of males in the military,” our source said.

Worse, she had told five female Navy officers that if they didn’t vote Blue in the 2026 midterms, she’d scuttle their careers, though it’s unclear how the lunatic would divine their votes. When investigators asked the officers why they hadn’t reported Chatfield’s transgressions, all five said they feared her.

Even worse, she told one subordinate that she wished Thomas Mathew Crooks were a better marksman, and that had she taken the shot, the bullet wouldn’t have grazed Trump’s ear.

“I’d do it, society would thank me,” Chatfield had said.

Asked whether JAG notified the Secret Service, our source said, “She’s one of ours. That makes her ours.”

On August 6, he added, JAG charged Chatfield with mutiny/treason (Article 94) and communicating terroristic threats (Article 92). The following evening, four JAG agents showed up at Chatfield’s home while she was reclining on a living room sofa pleasuring herself to lesbian pornography. The indiscreet woman had left the curtains on a window open, so any passersby could’ve caught a glimpse. She jumped to her feet as if startled as the investigators rang the doorbell, and she momentarily ducked out of sight, ostensibly dressing and composing herself.

The investigators identified themselves and shouted through the door, informing Chatfield they had a warrant for her arrest, and that if she didn’t open the door, they’d open it for her.

“I’m calling my lawyer,” she shouted back. “I do not consent to your being here, get off my property.”

Before announcing their presence, the investigators had scoped out the home’s exterior and had anticipated that Chatfield might try to flee through a rear door that opened into her backyard, and when their insight proved correct, two of the four investigators grappled her and put her in handcuffs, as she shrieked as if she were being murdered.

“Chatfield’s a bad apple, and she’ll get her comeuppance,” our source said.