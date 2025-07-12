Tren de Aragua is all-but-extinct, its remants having fled to Colombia, where they went to work for drug lord Alvaro Uribe. Uribe is part of the same criminal syndicate as the Venezuelan opposition and the Sinaloa Cartel. There is no evidence that the 252 Venezuelans had any ties to Uribe or had committed any crimes in Venezuela or the U.S. However, Boasberg’s response to the rendition of the Venezuelans was clearly conspiracy to commit treason.

My working theory about the 252 Venezuelans held hostage by Bukele is that they were guilty of little more than making slanderous statements about their own country. In other words, they have no honor or loyalty, rendering them undesirable as future Americans. After all, if they could betray their own country, they would even more willingly betray the United States of America.

Nevertheless, Venezuela has taken every measure to secure the repatriation of its nationals, including a nationwide demonstration, legal proceedings and diplomacy. - Diana Barahona

The U.S. Navy Judge Advocate Corps on Friday secured a conviction against former federal judge James Boasberg, the treasonous wretch who enjoined President Donald J. Trump to stop deporting illegal aliens in March of this year.

As reported previously, JAG investigators arrested Boasberg in mid-March outside a posh D.C. restaurant, after showing him an arrest warrant alleging that he had, at Obama’s suggestion, signed two unconstitutional rulings aimed at preventing the president from deporting MS-13 and Tren de Aragua gang members. An Obama appointee, Boasberg was among a bevy of activist judges investigated for treason as Trump ramped up deportation efforts to protect Americans and their jobs from the 20 million illegals that entered the country throughout the Biden regime’s hostile takeover of the federal government.

Boasberg was taken to JAG’s Pensacola processing center, where he, like most Deep Staters, claimed he was innocent and refused to answer questions. A magistrate found probable cause to detain him pending a military tribunal and ordered that he be put on the next available flight to Guantanamo Bay. There, he had been housed at Camp Delta (JAG had considered depositing him among the 176 illegal aliens detained at GITMO earlier this year) until summoned Friday morning to stand trial.

He sat alone at the defense table, flanked by guards.

Rear Admiral Lia Reynolds, the acting Judge Advocate General, said, “Mr. Boasberg, you’ve refused counsel, is that right? It’s your intent to represent yourself?”

Boasberg frowned. “I am not representing anything, including myself; I don’t acknowledge the legality of your court, and I’m a target of political persecution. I’m a federal judge. If I needed a lawyer, I’d be my own. I have nothing but contempt for you.”

“Perhaps you’re unaware of two time-tested sayings: A man who is his own lawyer has a fool for a client, and, if you’re guilty, you needed a lawyer, and if innocent, you really need a lawyer,” the admiral said.

She addressed the panelists JAG had chosen to decide Boasberg’s fate, asserting that he (a) knew that his injunctions were unconstitutional prior to authoring them, (b) was influenced by Barack Hussein Obama, and (c) conspired with other activist judges to impede the president’s deportation agenda.

The admiral showed the panel text messages JAG had retrieved from Boasberg’s phone. On March 13, two days before issuing injunctions blocking Trump’s use of the Alien Enemies Act, Boasberg texted 27 federal judges—most Obama or Clinton appointees—in nine states, urging them to exercise their judicial authority to stymie Trump’s deportations. Replies came fast and furious: “How is this legal?” “Can we do that?” “Is it legal?”

Boasberg responded, “We’ll make it legal,” implying he knew it wasn’t.

Nonetheless, on March 15, Boasberg temporarily blocked the president’s use of law, as two planeloads of violent gangsters were en route from the United States to El Salvador. He demanded that the Trump administration order the flights to turn around, land back in the US, and release the detainees. But the planes were already in international airspace, over which Boasberg had no authority. When they landed in El Salvador hours later, Boasberg threatened to hold the Trump administration in contempt. He had also sent to his fellow radical judges a message expressing his outrage. “Can you believe this? We must stop him. No one else will! If Trump bends the law, so can we. We decide what the law is, not Trump!”

Not all of his compatriots were committed to his seemingly rebellious plot. “We dare not go against Trump,” “Let’s just bide our time,” “There’s a time and a place for everything, and this isn’t the time or place,” were some replies to his message.

Their replies didn’t calm Boasberg’s rage. “I’ve talked to Barack. None of us would be where we are if it weren’t for Barack or Bill. We owe it to them. Barack told me we must be united in this to stop deportations. We can’t just sit back and interpret law; that time’s gone.”

Admiral Reynolds asked Boasberg if the text messages he had sent accurately reflected his view of the law. He did not answer.