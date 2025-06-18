Good News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Doug Bryan's avatar
Doug Bryan
2d

What a total POS shit if this is true.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Angels Watching Over Me's avatar
Angels Watching Over Me
2d

"He" was interviewed on Fox this morning.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Diana Barahona
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture