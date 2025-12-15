Good News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Toby's avatar
Toby
16h

Why is this the only place reporting these trials and executions?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Diana Barahona
Arthur's avatar
Arthur
6h

From Grok:

General James J. Mingus, the current Vice Chief of Staff of the United States Army (as of December 2025), has not been convicted of treason—or charged with it, for that matter.

General Mingus is a highly decorated four-star officer who has served in key leadership roles, including Director of the Joint Staff (2022–2024) and commanding general of the 82nd Airborne Division. There are no credible reports, news articles, or official records indicating any investigation, court-martial, or conviction related to treason or any serious misconduct.

Treason convictions in the U.S. are extremely rare (fewer than a dozen in American history, mostly from World War II era or earlier), and none involve recent high-ranking generals like Mingus. Claims of this nature sometimes circulate as misinformation or conspiracy theories (similar to debunked stories about other generals like Mark Milley), but they lack any factual basis here.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Diana Barahona · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture