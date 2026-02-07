Good News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sonia Nordenson's avatar
Sonia Nordenson
8h

In those two photos of Grisham, soulless eyes if ever I saw them.

Reply
Share
Sondra Predmore's avatar
Sondra Predmore
1h

👏👏👏one step closer to reveal. 🍿🎬♟️

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Diana Barahona · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture