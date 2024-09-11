https://realrawnews.com/2024/09/jag-convicts-alvin-bragg/

New York Attorney General Letitia James with District Attorney Alvin Bragg

By Michael Baxter - Sept. 11, 2024

GITMO - Sept. 3, 2024 - Three U.S. Navy officers last Tuesday unanimously convicted Alvin Bragg of treason and recommended he face a noose for having betrayed his oath of office, defrauded the country, and used the district attorney’s office to wage a personal vendetta against President Donald J. Trump.

As reported previously, Alvin Bragg was arrested by the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division in June and sent to Guantanamo Bay for interrogation. Expectedly, he wasn’t cooperative and had insisted that his office’s charges against President Trump were legitimate, lawful, and unbeatable.

JAG saw the situation differently: Bragg weaponized his office to violate the constitutional and legal rights of President Donald J. Trump, handpicked biased judges, and stacked grand juries with deep-state sympathizers eager to indict an innocent man.

Every person practicing law in New York must take a “constitutional oath of office,” swearing or affirming to “support the constitution of the United States, and the constitution of the State of New York.” By taking that oath Alvin Bragg was legally “bound to a constitutional course of conduct.” In his politicized efforts to indict and convict President Trump, he failed his oaths of office and committed treason.

His trial at Guantanamo Bay was unremarkable, as far as deep-state tribunals go, meaning it lacked the theatricality so commonly and comically displayed by deep staters whose lives hung in the balance. Bragg, who had chosen to represent himself, claiming his was the sharpest legal mind in existence, sat sullenly through Vice Admiral Darse E. Crandall’s opening statement. The admiral called Bragg a “political opportunist” who had grandiose visions of serving as a member of Biden’s—or Harris’—cabinet in 2024, perhaps as attorney general.

The admiral’s evidence seemed irrefutable. He called to the stand a “mole” JAG had placed inside the district attorney’s office in early 2023, as Bragg’s grand jury began hearing testimony about the alleged hush money [Trump’s failure to report 2017 payments to lawyer Michael Avenatti—who was sleeping with his client, porn actress Stormy Daniels—as 2016 campaign expenses].

The mole, a JAG lawyer, had applied for a job and worked under Bragg’s henchman, Matthew Colangelo (now in pre-trail detainment at GITMO), who had previously worked at the Department of Justice. Prior to that, Colangelo had worked at the State Attorney General’s Office, where he was part of the team that investigated the Trump Foundation.

The witness testified under oath that he had been in Bragg’s office when Bragg and Colangelo discussed “fucking Trump over” and vowing to put him in prison irrespective of whether he had broken any laws. He said Bragg had been singularly focused on stopping Trump from becoming the 2024 Republican nominee, having referred to Trump as a threat to democracy. Bragg, the witness said, dedicated his life to destroying Trump.

He had evidence to support his words, such as an SD card that held audio conversations between Bragg and various staffers. In a March 2023 recording, Bragg told Colangelo that he would “bury Trump” and “own Mar-a-Lago” once Justice Juan Merchan bankrupted Trump, his children, and the Trump Organization. Moreover, Bragg admitted on the recording he had no substantive evidence against Trump but would “bend” what he had to secure a formal indictment. Bragg had discussed everything from rummaging through Trump’s trash for “dirt” to bugging his attorneys’ offices. In another recorded segment, Bragg discussed empaneling a grand jury comprised of only registered Democrats.

The witness said he had personally heard Bragg issue unconstitutional instructions to eight staffers, including the now-imprisoned Susan Hoffinger. Neither she nor Colangelo appeared at Bragg’s trial.

As Admiral Crandall questioned the witness, Brag sat almost motionless at the defense table, his eyes fixed on the witness. His only objection came after the admiral finished his direct examination.

A soft-spoken Bragg didn’t refute the testimony or question the recording’s authenticity; however, he argued that the witness’s name did not appear in the discovery file and, therefore, his testimony should be declared inadmissible.

“This cowboy law would never be allowed in my jurisdiction,” Bragg said.

The admiral took him down a notch. “In case you haven’t noticed, detainee Bragg, you’re not in the Southern District of New York, and you have no jurisdiction.”

“You managed to plant a spy and engaged in illegal wiretapping—”

The admiral cut him off. “A spy, if that’s the word you use, sure. Illegal wiretapping? You should know the laws in your own state, detainee Bragg. New York is a one-party consent state. And the evidence is admissible.”

He gave Bragg an opportunity to cross-examine the witness.

“Just how did you come to work for my office?” Bragg asked.

“I submitted an application, did two online and in-person interviews,” the witness said.

“Using fraudulent credentials?” Bragg asked.

“I am an attorney, with legal licensure in several states, including New York,” the witness said.

“Did you disclose on your application or interviews that you’re also a JAG officer in the United States Navy?” Bragg asked.

“Actually, yes, I did. In fact, I have a copy of it here. If your recruiters did due diligence, they should’ve picked up on that,” the witness said.

“Objection: argumentative,” Bragg said.

The admiral overruled him.

“Did we ever speak or meet prior to you getting the job?” Bragg asked.

“No, we did not. I just assumed you were too busy to meet or personally interview prospective employees,” said the witness coolly.

“Do you understand what the word ‘ethics’ means, and what conflict of interest is?” Bragg asked.

“I do,” said the witness.

“And you didn’t feel those were compromised?” Bragg asked.

“I am a lawyer, but I am also an officer who took an oath to uphold the Constitution, an oath I take very seriously,” the witness said.

“You mean an oath to Donald Trump,” Bragg interjected.

“No, my loyalty is to the country and the constitution, not an individual—any individual,” the witness said.

“This is pointless,” said Bragg as he sat down. “I’m done here.”

The officers deciding Bragg’s fate also felt he was done—done with living. They found him guilty of treason and lesser charges and told Adm. Crandall that Bragg ought to be hanged for his crimes, a judgment the admiral said was reasonable and just.

Bragg shook his head as the verdict was read but said nothing.

The admiral scheduled his execution for September 17.

