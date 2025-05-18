Good News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Cynthia Finch's avatar
Cynthia Finch
6h

He took his oath to the wrong commander-in chief Barrack Obama. Too bad he didn't want last rites before he was hung. He will be stand before the throne of Almighty God on judgement day.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Diana Barahona
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture