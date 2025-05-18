The US Navy Judge Advocate General’s Office on May 13 executed former Air Force Vice Chief of Staff James C. “Jim” Slife, whom panelists at his military tribunal found guilty of mutiny and insurrection on May 8.

Tuesday morning, Slife was offered a final meal, which he refused, and he was pulled from his cell for a brief medical examination before heading to the gallows. JAG typically records the height and weight of condemned detainees to ensure rope measurements are accurate and to minimize the chance of a detainee suffering painful strangulation instead of instant death.

As is customary, JAG asked Slife if he wanted a chaplain to administer the Last Rites. As deep-staters often do, he refused the offer, saying he had nothing to apologize for and that he had always obeyed his commander in chief—in his case, the Dark Lord Barack Hussein Obama—according to his constitutional obligations and adherence to the Uniform Code of Military Justice.

Rear Admiral Lia Reynolds

At 10:00 a.m., Slife, a rope around his neck, was standing atop the gallows and uttering final words, as Rear Admiral and patriot Lia Reynolds, as well as a consortium of military brass, stood in a semicircle before the gallows and listened to his overly long soliloquy emphasizing his perceived accomplishments. Continue reading