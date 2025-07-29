Good News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Elizabeth Barnett's avatar
Elizabeth Barnett
1d

I feel I vetted Michael Baxter thoroughly 4-5 yrs ago learned he is a real life Military Journalist stationed at Guantanamo. He writes for Real Raw News and he's never been sued

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Paul Phillips's avatar
Paul Phillips
2d

I really like these and that will turn to LOVE them if it becomes or was true. PROBLEM IS, the old homeland security traitor and his wife were seen and asked questions which he did not answer any of them. He had no security detail, which speaks volumes on its own. I have my thoughts about if it was him or one appearing as him and I have a reason for my conclusion. WHAT IS YOUR TAKE ON THIS?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Diana Barahona
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture