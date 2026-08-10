August 10, 2026 - The United States Navy Judge Advocate General’s Corps and the Office of Military Commissions last Tuesday executed former Secretary of the Navy John Phelan, whom a military commission found guilty of treason last month. Phelan had self-snitched, admitting he had, of his own volition, heeded Barack Hussein Obama’s advice to convince naval commanders in the Middle East to disobey President Trump’s and Pete Hegseth’s lawful orders.

On Tuesday, August 4, MPs removed a combative from his cell for a brief Humvee ride to the gallows. According to a GITMO source, Phelan had been particularly feisty, refusing to cuff up and telling the MPs that hanging was an incommensurate punishment for merely rejecting Trump’s jingoistic foreign policies and enslavement to Benjamin Netanyahu. The MPs had to pacify Phelan with a Taser, our source said.

Overseeing the execution was Deputy Judge Advocate General of the Navy Rear Admiral Lia Reynolds, who, alongside a few officers and an unnamed Republican Senator, was at the gallows awaiting Phelan’s arrival. No sooner had the Humvee arrived and the MPs yanked Phelben from it than he began hollering about how Trump had violated his constitutional rights and ordered his death to silence him.

Admiral Reynolds instructed the MPs to steer a handcuffed Phelan toward a raised platform, on which stood the hangman, a Marine whose immaculate uniform bore no nametag or identifying insignia, and a US Navy chaplain clutching a bible.

Phelan was staring menacingly at Admiral Reynolds. “You won’t always be able to hide behind that uniform,” he told her. “Two players, two minds, two strategies, yours and mine, only I’m handcuffed. One day soon, you’ll occupy my spot.”

The chaplain asked Phelan if he wanted Last Rites. Phelan ignored him, his focus still centered on Adm. Reynolds.

“The stakes are life and death,” Phelan went on. “Even if I die today, you will follow in my footsteps. My heart’s pounding, the blood’s racing through my veins. I’m about to die, but I feel so alive. I see your true nature. You want to kill me. If you weren’t a coward, you’d strangle me with your bare hands. You’re a killer, admit it.”

The admiral finally responded: “I’ve heard all of this before.”

“Of course you have, murderer; but you hide behind a mask of righteousness. But you’re a predator, a killer. How many others have you watched hang here? A dozen? A hundred? More? You love watching us pay because your boss, diaper Donald Trump, tells you we’re bad people. He’s the fucking biggest Deep Stater of them all,” Phelan went on, but was suddenly silenced as the hangman gagged his mouth and slipped an opaque black bag over his head.

“I derive no personal pleasure from any of this,” Adm. Reynolds said.

Two minutes later, Phelan was dead, his lifeless body hanging limp, swinging back and forth in the breeze.