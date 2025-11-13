Good News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
James Allin's avatar
James Allin
5h

How do we know, without proof, that any of this is real? MSM would be screaming thier victimhood if it were really going on.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
marlene's avatar
marlene
6h

WILL SOMEONE PLEASE send this to Trump's Truth Social and tell him to PARDON ALL OF THEM immediately? I don't know how or I would. It's about time EVERYONE associated with Pelosi's January coup was pardoned and home where they belong. Our prison system is one of the worst in the world! 680720

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Diana Barahona
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture