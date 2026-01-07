This is NOT a true copy of the original affidavit; it was taken from a pdf published by Timothy Charles Holmseth. Some spelling mistakes have been corrected and punctuation has been added, and the outline has been slightly changed.

Mary Flynn O’Neill

https://timothycharlesholmseth.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/06/Affidavit-of-Jessie-Czebotar-naming-LoDolce-and-Flynn.pdf

Testimony of Jessie Marie Czebotar

I (Jessie Marie Czebotar) sworn under the pains and penalty of perjury claim the following facts to be the truth. And that I am of age, of sound mind, and competent to put these facts upon the record.

I would like to submit upon the record that Carlsbad, CA and Tillamook, OR are long use ritual areas of the Brotherhood Illuminati System. I also submit for the record knowledge of the following individuals’ connections to the Luciferian System in those areas and what I witnessed or experienced that support my belief that child trafficking, ritual practices and killing are occurring in these areas. I testify that it is my full belief that the following individuals named or organizations being used are members of the Brotherhood System and part of child trafficking in the Oregon, CA, WA, Canada, and UK areas.

British Embassy and their partner connections

DARPA

Charles Esmond Sindercombe Bulmer Bower

Tifany (Reif) Bower

Chief Terry Wright, Tillamook, OR

Law Enforcement of Tillamook OR

Sacred Heart Catholic Church Tillamook, OR

Father Angelo Te

St Mary by the Sea Catholic Church

Father Larry Gooley

Michael Santos

Vapor VooDoo E-Cig Shop (Exhibit A)

Tillamook Family Counseling Center

Carlsbad Observatory

Magnolia Elementary School Carlsbad, CA

Lutheran Church in Carlsbad, CA

Masonic Lodges of Carlsbad, CA

Carlsbad Country Day Care

Kamala Harris

Senator John Kerry

William Barr of DOJ

General Michael Flynn

Duke of Kent

Bill and Hillary Clinton

Bill and Melinda Gates

The following individuals and organizations are believed to be connected to the Luciferian Brotherhood System. Reasons for belief of their involvement is given in supporting statements.

George Nassif (Believed to be connected but not confirmed)

Tina Menlo (Tina is still a gray. I do not know which side she is working for. I believe she wants to end child trafficking. I believe her government contacts are light and dark side of the Luciferian System and do not have her best interest in mind.)

Mary (Flynn) O’Neill

Joseph Flynn

Mary Flynn’s daughter

Dennis and Reggie Fashbaugh

Jodi LoDolce

Northamptonshire, UK

Global Climate Coalition

Climate Action

Chabad Solar

Daniel Sullivan

Special Agent Bill Heam

Joseph Trevors

Timothy Sullivan

Jane Wesley Brooks Law Firm San Diego, CA

AI and Elizabeth Gore

Bright Space Foundation aka Bright Horizons Foundation

DONORSCHOOSE.ORG

Brian Sullivan (Chabad & Priory of Tsion/Psion Connections)

Sullivan Solar Energy (Owner Daniel Sullivan is Brian Sullivan’s Cousin, also has Chabad and Priory of Tsion/Psion connections)

Grove City College, Grove City, PA

Judge Gregory Pollack

Kelly Ranch LLC

Melissa Reed Murphy

Eric Murphy

Denis Nolan aka Denise Glazer Nolan aka Denise Wallick

Shinaye Dannewitz (intern for San Diego DA office under ADA Jill Lindberg)

Jill Lindberg (under Bonnie Dumanis)

Bonnie Dumanis (under Kamala Harris)

A) I first heard of ritual abuse in the area of Carlsbad from Tammy Reif, the mother of CPS kidnapped hierarchy child Jonah Reif, in 2016. (Tammy Reif’s testimony of Jonah’s kidnapping and abuse chronicled in Right On Radio Episodes: Jonah and Belly of Whale and Tea Time: See Exhibit D)

As I began to come forward and share my testimony of abuse in the Luciferian System I had Cheryl Hersh (aka C.A. Beck) share her testimony of childhood abuse that occurred in the Carlsbad, CA area. There is almost a 40-year difference between the time C.A. Beck was abused in the area and Jonah, yet she named same locations such as the military bases in Carlsbad, CA area and in Colorado, Magnolia School and the churches. This tells me the area is a longtime ritual area and support a group of organized Luciferians.

1) An individual of great concern in this testimony is Charlie Bower whose full name is an Elite hierarchy family name, Charles Esmond Sindercombe Bulmer Bower (son of the Bulmer family who own orchards out of Herefordshire, UK). There is a military base underground in the caves not far from there in Surrey, UK. The Arachnid Society has purchased the land above the base and has classified it as “protected species” land. (See Exhibit E)

a) I testify that “Bower” is one of the Bloodline hidden family names. In this Brotherhood System every generation has had five women chosen to serve at the very top. They are called the Mothers of Darkness. These women report to no one but Lucifer. Their job is to oversee the running of the entire System and to govern the Satanic Council (aka The World Governing Council, aka the World Governing Federation Alliance … aka The New World Order, aka The Tenth Reich, aka the Druidic Council) and all the sub-councils that fall under their jurisdiction. Before my proctor, Clara Odelia Acker Church, took her position as the Queen Mother of Darkness in Fall of 1981, one of the Mothers running the System was Meryl Bowers (a Rothschild out of CA, relative of H.P. Palmer Sindercombe Bower Bulmer [of] Herefordshire, UK. Charlie is H.P.’s grandson. His full name is Charles Esmond Sindercombe Bower Bulmer, aka Charlie Bower. I believe he is implicated in the kidnapping of Jonah Reif [nephew of his wife, Tifany] because Jonah is considered a hierarchy child in the System.)

(26 min) My name is Tammy Reif. I am the mother and only legal parent of my son, Jonah Reif, who on November 5, 2012, six weeks before his fifth birthday, I want you to know, was kidnapped and then trafficked out of the United States to Australia under the direction of Kamala Harris, the Attorney General of California, and Jill Lindberg, then Assistant District Attorney of San Diego. (26 minutes) I had come here, to Washington, D.C., and successfully fought to open an international kidnapping and child trafficking case with the Bureau of State, inside the State Department of Children’s Issues, and finally, to Federal Court. As a protector, Mother, and whistleblower gaining media attention, I was then, myself, kidnapped on April 3, 2013, while fighting here in Washington, D.C. And hidden in not one, but two gulags, under false names, separately… with no valid charges, and no valid warrants.

b) I also testify that the Bowers (aka Bauers) come from a Bloodline that stems from the Russian Rasputin line. In the System these individuals are long-term families whose service to the System is taken with great honor. Like gypsies, some of the individuals in this line inherit certain demonic spirits that make lifelong contracts with the family. These spirits allow physical body changes to occur in the individuals they make the contracts with, so, many of the Bowers are known as Wolves. The majority of those who have this spirit take vows in the System to serve as Protectors/ Assassins or Guardians of an Elite member in the System that is assigned to them.

I testify that there is a picture I saw of a home Charlie [Bower Bulmer] owns in the UK. When I saw it, I recognized it as a place I had been in childhood called the Chateau du Parc. I knew it as a place where Wolves gathered to have meetings under the head of the Wolf Protector Department of the System. In the ‘80s, William Belenoff (the ex-husband of Somerset Belenoff) knew William by the Russian form of his name, Vlad. Those in this Department are Scottish Rite Masons and take their Wolf vows beginning at age 5. At age 5, they contract to receive the demonic spirit. At age 21 they take their Scottish Rite vow during a blue moon ceremony and devote lifelong service to protecting and serving the Elite individual and their family they are assigned to.

Somerset Belenoff school photo 1970

c) Tammy Reif has verbally verified to me that Charlie owns the Chateau du Parc. I knew that previously those who own the home are connected to the wolves. I have unnamed individuals who are wolves who have defected from the System. I showed a picture of Charlie to one such individual and he identified Charlie in connection with the Patrick Brown Wolf clan, who also are Bower bloodline. This clan operates under the name, The Wild Highlanders (http://www.wildhighlanders.com/), who travel and do Scottish clan fairs and events. The unnamed identifier is a direct relative of Patrick Brown and testifies [that] those leading this group are all Wolves. As I looked at their tours, I realized their tours lined up with the Military AUSA tours.

d) Charlie is Carlsbad law enforcement and connected to several military bases out of CA, CO, WA, OR and the UK and Canada. (Tammy has also reported to me that Charlie is MI6 and works under Interpol British immunity). As I looked at the way the tours lined up, I believe that the Wolves were providing the military with perimeter protection as they traveled for tours. I believe that these tours involve the movement of children from one location to another, both in the US as well as internationally. My information I had showing how these tours were lining up was scrubbed off my computer in June of 2019. This was the same summer Charlie moved to Tillamook, Oregon, and I believe was involved in the child trafficking event that occurred.

2) Charlie lives and works in both the Carlsbad areas and my former area of residence Tillamook, OR. Charlie moved to the Tillamook, OR area around August 2019 after I sent in a report in July 2019 to (Unnamed Government Contacts) about connections between Charlie and things about the System that I was aware of that affected Jonah’s case.

The report gave information that identified Charlie’s connections to possible child trafficking between Tillamook, OR and Carlsbad, CA and to certain regions of the UK thru AUSA and information about The Wild Highlanders. I had gotten several federal database lists (from contacts) and was asked to identify information on it. (These lists provided through contacts were given to George Nassif and Tina Menlo. Nassif was said to be working under William Barr at the DOJ. Nassif requested all advocates against child trafficking go through these lists and identify any government individuals directly involved with the child cases of trafficking they were aware of. Nassif was aware that I identified Charlie and the connections I identified him with.)

One of the lists provided by George Nassif was titled Blood and Honor Database (wikileaks.org/file/blood-and-honor-database-2009/list.html) I identified that many names on here were Wolf bloodline family names and were connected to a Werewolf live role-playing game where the individuals who interact in it really live the life of a wolf. There is a game like this for those in the System called Vampires also. That game is called Vampire Masquerade.

(See Exhibit C emails with pics and info about Charlie and The Wild Highlanders)

From the beginning I was hesitant to do any research or provide any information to George Nassif. I was told it would get to William Barr and that Barr would be the one to get it to Donald J. Trump. I did not believe this to be so. A huge red flag for me was that Nassif requested all the names of the advocates, the names of the child cases they represented, and the mothers of those children. I felt this could be used as a hit list to take out mothers and advocates for children the System wanted.

My fears seemed to be validated around September and October of 2020. Tammy Reif and those working with her had been discussing starting an advocacy agency. They said that they had gotten in with the Flynn family. Tammy’s team asked if I would be part of the board for the organization Mary [O’Neill] and Joseph Flynn were starting. I agreed. I was asked to do a writeup of operational costs for my team and asked to calculate full-time salary positions for each member on my team who would be involved. When I got the operational costs complete, I submitted to team. Then we had several events that occurred that made me very hesitant.

First, I was told that Mary and her daughter (who currently was fighting for her children, and evidently had Luciferians in the System involved) were privy to see our operational costs writeup, which gave names of all my team members under my ministry, Illuminate The Darkness. (Jodi LoDolce, Dennis [Fashbaugh] and Reggie Fashbaugh were three of those team members listed. In September 2020, they betrayed me with operatives. I have shared in my Affidavit against Bishop Larry Gaiters. Jodi LoDolce has always been the direct connection on our team to Gen. Michael Flynn and Field McConnell.) (See Exhibit H)

Prior to her leadership role with America’s Future, Mary served as an executive with the Diocese of Providence for over 10 years as Finance Director for two Catholic Churches in Newport, Rhode Island. One of these is the renowned St. Mary’s Church, listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

During that meeting, Mary [O’Neill] and her daughter received a text from a Rothschild. I was shown a screen shot of the text on Zoom. I was not able to get a picture of it to document. I testify it was to Mary Flynn’s daughter and that it was indeed from a Rothschild. It was at this point I also saw that the individual who was showing the text also had George Nassif and Tina Menlo as contacts. I inquired if George and Tina were also a part of this board with the Flynns. I was told yes. It was at that point that I asked Jodi to inquire of Gen. Michael Flynn. We asked if he was aware his brother and sister were starting an organization to advocate against child trafficking and if he had any hesitancy about it. Jodi said she heard back from him, and the message was to not get involved. It was at that point that I made the choice to pull my team out. All contact was immediately discontinued.

During the time I resided in Tillamook, OR, I spotted Charlie at least 5 times sitting in front of my house with binoculars in a black rented van after I had been notified that he had moved to Netarts, OR, which is 5 minutes from the Tillamook area. (See Exhibit B)

I also believe Charlie is behind the assassin’s bag I found in August 2019 behind my bedroom window. It contained items such as a drone controller, 2 bottles of perfume that contained liquid REM (radiation), screwdrivers, razor blades, a dildo, and other items. I had pictures of the items but (unknown individuals) hacked my computer system I had them on and deleted them. A week before I had the bag with these items appear under my bedroom window, Charlie and his wife Tifany (maiden Reif) had visited Tifany’s parents (Jonah’s grandparents) and had given them a bottle of perfume. Cherie Reif (Tifany’s mother) manifested signs of radiation poison from liquid REM and ended up being treated through private natural doctors due to the security risk and danger level. I contacted Chief Terry Wright of Tillamook, OR to come and pick up the items in the assassin’s bag, warning him to dispose carefully of the perfume bottles because others had recently experienced REM poisoning. He took the license plate numbers of the vehicle I had seen in front of my house. Nothing further was done in this matter.

Cheryl Beck when she was a child slave in the system

B) C.A. Beck identifies the Carlsbad, CA area as the place where the majority of her childhood Satanic Ritual Abuse occurred. C.A. Beck identifies the area has underground tunnels that connect to different public service buildings (such as the Police Station, Magnolia Elementary School, and the Lutheran Church). You can hear some of C.A. Beck ‘s testimony. (https://rumble.com/vf2zkx-ritualistic-abuse-survivor-cheryl-beck.html)

C.A. Beck was one of the expendable children trafficked through the Carlsbad area. You can read more of her story on Cathy Fox’s Blog: Cheryl Beck an Illuminati Survivor and Whistleblower: https://cathyfox.wordpress.com/2020/05/16/cheryl-beck-illuminati-survivor-and-whistlebower/ (Exhibit G)

When discussing her past with me C.A. Beck shared with me as a Mandated Reporter,

“Magnolia in my day. There was a house directly across from the cafeteria windows with Magnolia School on the front that was owned by the Frum family in our—ahem—church. Juanita Frum was a “Sister of Light.” They would drive service vehicles to the cafeteria with trafficked children in them. So, the house directly across from the cafeteria, that has had a theater stage at the south end inside that cafeteria, was used for rituals. The Frums would thus not report any “suspicious vehicles.” They used the outdoor amphitheater at Valley Jr. High right down the street from Magnolia for my marriage ritual with the Sisters of Light in attendance.”

(Frum has pastored the Lutheran Church in town, and I believe [Cheryl] has said her pastor was connected to the Masonic Lodge and military base there as well.)

C.A. Beck continued,

“The School District headquarters on Pine St. had a basement level that tied into the tunnel system. We are talking the old part of Carlsbad along the train tracks, of course. The City Water Dept. was located right next to the RR tracks. That is where the hub of water pipe tunnels began. The Boy’s Club was either on the same street or one over, but they had a basement level, too, that connected in. What they need to have heads-up on are any City of Carlsbad vehicles or School District vehicles, but, especially at Magnolia, the food-delivery trucks. Back in my day, private vehicles under the cover of night would carry the trafficked kids in and out in their trunks—or, the dead. They would use the school cafeteria kitchen to cut up and process the dead as well. Strong commercial equipment. Packaged and taken out from there to destination. Oh, there is a storage room under the theater stage at Magnolia Cafeteria, a place they hide children. At least, there used to be.”

C) C.A. Beck’s sharing about the packaging plants for the dead aligned with some information I experienced in the Tillamook, Oregon, area. While serving as a chaplain there, I volunteered in the community with the homeless and did processing classes with veterans and homeless out at the old Naval Officer Headquarters that had been tumed into Helping Hands Homeless Shelter. I had several homeless individuals who confided in me the occultic activity occurring down the long wooded Kilchis Forest Road and Trask River Road. They reported seeing dumping grounds with dead bodies down by the rivers that run along both woods. As I looked further into this, I began to believe there was a 9th Circle Luciferian group in the area. The 9th Circle are Luciferian members who partake in the consumption of flesh. They prefer live flesh and will do hunting parties to hunt their prey.

D) In 2019 I went with a friend to St. Mary By The Sea Catholic Church in Rockaway, Oregon. My friend was going to share her testimony at a Celebrate Recovery group that was meeting at the church. We attended the meeting and as we went to leave, Father Larry Gooley came out of nowhere and started speaking to me in Brotherhood code. He recited a Buddhist poem. It is traditionally used to identify oneself to another member in the System. I responded with the appropriate response, letting him know I understood what he was communicating. He then proceeded in Brotherhood code to identify himself to me as the head of the 9th Circle in that area and he gave me a warning to stop all identifying procedures I was doing of members in that area. Warning: ‘’He who tums over every stone finds he has no stones to walk upon.”

Father Larry Gooley removed - Catholic Sentinel, April 5, 2019

E) In fall of 2019 Michael Santos came into my work at the Tillamook Pharmacy. Our conversation led to Michael sharing about his desire to get out of the System in the Tillamook, OR area. He feared for his life. He began to open up over several meetings we had and shared the workings of the Brotherhood leaders in that area and the 12 child trafficking rings in the Tillamook area that circulated along the coast. He shared that he was the former head of the Filipino gangs out of NY and he had been transferred to the area to help run the trafficking trails. He identified Chief Terry Wright and the Tillamook law enforcement involvement, along with the Catholic Churches. This included both Sacred Heart Catholic Church and St Mary By The Sea Catholic Church. There were several events I witnessed that confirmed his information.

• Around the Spring of 2019 Sacred Heart Catholic Church hired a man to “build up” the church’s children’s program. Unnamed individuals at the Church shared this with me. They were concerned because this man grew the program from about 10 children to over 100. Those reporting told me that none of the children were from our area. They were all Mexican and none of them spoke English. About a week before Charlie moved to Tillamook, the Church laid off this man and brought on a new one. The same week Charlie moved into town, all the children mysteriously disappeared. No news of this came forward. I reported to (Unnamed Gov. Contacts) and feel no one looked into it.

• In 2020, I went to the Tillamook Theatre with my children. While in line to buy tickets, there was a younger skinny man with two children around age 10 standing near us. One child was a girl, the other a boy. After we had our tickets and went to sit down, I noticed the boy had disappeared. I had not seen him go out the front door and he was not in the bathroom. The Theatre had one bathroom and the door was wide open with no one in it.

As we sat through the trailers, the girl and (her dad) got up over 20 times. I thought this was very odd. At first, I thought maybe she was a child with some sort of disabilities but the situation got stranger. Finally, I got up to see if he kept taking her to the bathroom, but they were not in the bathroom or the front of the theater. I saw the theater staff looking concerned. So, I began talking to them and asked where the girl and her dad had gone. They said they thought it was the empty building next door. They told me the little boy had come in and ran through the theatre to the back door and had gone out that door. That door was the only way to access the back door to the building next door. That building to the right of the theater is one of 5 entrances in the basement to the tunnel system under Tillamook. The Theatre staff informed me that they had contacted the Tillamook Counseling Center and that someone from there was on their way. As I walked outside, I looked toward the building next door and outside the front door, hunched down was a man in a long leather trench coat smoking a cigarette. This man was not a member of our small-town community. He is what the System calls a wolf. Someone used to sit at a certain location and to watch and provide lookout services.

In my conversations with Michael Santos, I had made an agreement that if I had a problem, I would go directly to him to deal with it. I went to his shop the next morning and he hid and refused to come out to speak with me. He locked his business, the Voodoo Vapor Shop, door behind me and from that day forward would not have any contact. As I walked home, I had three police cars and several men from the local bar who kept a lookout on the Voodoo Vapor shop follow me home to make sure I went home.

F) PARTNERS Current believed trafficking connections. I testify that in 2018 I began to see information connecting that led me to evidence and supports that show the following individuals working together for the purposes of Child Trafficking and use in Government Experimentation. In the Luciferian Brotherhood System, there are two types of children. The first they call “Expendables.” These are the children that make the System money through sex trafficking, ritual killing, becoming diamonds, and eventually their remains end up being sold to food companies to go into our food products. The second set of children are the hierarchy children. These are children chosen for specific positions within the System to keep it running and operating. These children usually are bom into Bloodline families and go through a series of programming, grooming, and apprenticeship relationships with adult Brotherhood members to be trained for their specific positions. I believe the connections in this Aftldavit support the trafficking of hierarchy children.

• Bright Spaces. As you see in their website, they have direct connections to the Gates Foundation as well as the Bulmer Sindercombe Bower Orchards in Herefordshire, UK.

brightspacefoundation.org.uk/

• DONORSCHOOSE.ORG

Is that why this group is so invested in Magnolia elementary in Carlsbad CA and Bright Space now going in all USA DHS/CPS offices and what is Elizabeth Gore and her company Alice’s role in all this? (See information about Company at HelloAlice.com. I encourage you to view partners. There is a button to view further partners—some interesting names on list. https://storage.donorschoose.net/dc_prod/docs/DonorsChoose.org-FY-2017-Form-990-Tax-Return.pdf?v=1512403352727

Notice financial officer ... Charles Best … hmmmm ... any relation to Daniel Best, or alias for Charles Esmund Bulmer aka Charles Bower aka of the Herefordshire Bulmers in the UK and part of British Embassy Remember, DONORSCHOOSE.ORG connected to Bright Space, connected to Sullivan Solar Companies and Climate Action, connected to Global Action Climate, connected to Gores and Clintons. Charlie Bowers and his wife Tifany are co-owners with Brian Sullivan in the Sullivan Solar Companies. I believe that they also have a headquarters in Barbados. Barbados is about 40 minutes away from St Lucia Catholic Church off the Padre Islands in TX, and just over 2 hours from Haiti. This area off Port Isabella, TX is one of the key areas and churches used by the former Queen Mother of Darkness, Clara Odelia Acker Church.

This is important because this is part of the illegal abduction cases thru CPS in USA and England and other countries for kids being sold to Illuminati/Cabal/Brotherhood occult. Anyway, one more thing about all this … I had shared how Howard Palmer Bulmer was a big financial backer for many medical centers and many of these global energy programs ... Anyway, I have a source that says the Bulmers also are relocating to Barbados this week ... going to try to get some evidence that says that ... otherwise source is a personal contact individual who is family with both the Bowers and Bulmers. We have been gathering evidence that these Illuminati individuals are involved in a trafficking ring out of Carlsbad, CA, using the Sullivan Solar Energy Company and their connections to Herefordshire UK and the British Embassy.

• GLOBAL CLIMATE ACTION SUMMIT PREVIEWS SCHEDULE I Global Climate Action Summit 2018

globalclimateactionsummit.orglpreview-schedule/

There are connections between Elizabeth Gore and her transportation company “ALICE”. Her business site can be found at: HelloAlice.com. There are patinerships between “Alice” and Herefordshire Orchards (owned by Bulmers).

• Sullivan Solar: (Exerpt from my research into my own family history and connections I was finding with those I believe are part of the Luciferian Brotherhood in Carlsbad, CA and Tillamook, OR.

“Look into Sullivan Solar Energy and Climate Action (which used to be named Global Warming Foundation with AI Gore) That will take you to an event they just had last month in Herefordshire UK (Search Herefordshire Orchard financials ... and Howard Palmer Bulmer Foundation or Howard Palmer Charitable Trust.) How many hospitals does the HP Bulmer Foundation or other support in the USA and internationally? (Hospitals use EPIC charting program out of Ashton, WI to do DNA testing for spiritual gifts … if child has high gifts CPS and Bright Space Foundation used to do medical kidnapping) .... All this will lead you to a school in Carlsbad CA called Magnolia Elementary... Charles Bower is co-owner with the Sullivans and also owns a law firm and other businesses ... his real name is Charles Bulmer.... school just got space donated by DONORSCHOOSE.ORG which is connected to Bright Space Foundation which is connected to Bill Gates and Clinton Foundations and to DARPA. Charles Bower/Bulmer and Sullivan’s have complete immunity from British Embassy ... travel doing their solar conferences from USA to UK and Australia. Believe these are really child auctioning and trafficking events ... Look up Rainbow Bridge ....alumni.gcc.edu. Rainbow Bridge and Crimson and Wolf are tenns used by traffickers ... these alumni of Grove City College also highly involved families in Illuminati ... (Church, Miller, Acker, Wagner, Sullivan, Cooper, Mueller, Huber). How many are there? Event this weekend that needs prayer: Sullivan Solar Power Oct 20th 11 am - 12 pm at Magnolia Elementary 1905 Magnolia Ave Carlsbad CA 92008

Why I think this is a trafficking event: There are a whole bunch of interconnections between this school, individuals directly connected to it and the city of Carlsbad, and information that is already established as being linked to trafficking. So here are the connections .... Sullivan Solar Power is affiliated with Climate Action ... .many of th eir events are hosted together. Climate Action is also known as US Climate Action Partnership an offshoot company of Global Climate Coalition. The company is owned by Daniel Sullivan who also is cousins with Brian Sullivan (who has over 33 aliases) and has been connected not only to Jonah Reif kidnapping but multiple OF Title lV-D cases. Daniel and Brian Sullivan own Jane Wesley Brooks Law Firm in San Diego CA. Daniel Sullivan also has an offshoot of his company called Chabad Solar program (see Sullivansolarpower.com). Chabad Solar is also connected to Climate Action and Global Climate Coalition and AI Gore and Clintons, who are financial investors in Sullivan’s companies. This school also recently had an outdoor space completely funded through DONORSCHOOSE.ORG. This group is sponsored and connected to not only the Bill Gates Foundation but also the Clinton Foundation and DARPA. The company originally stems from NY. Now why would a nonprofit that raises money for schools to have whatever they ask for be connected with DARPA? I believe the connecting piece lies with one of the Carlsbad PD Seargent Charles Bower aka Charles Sindercombe Blumer. Not only is he a brother-in-law to Tammy Reif, whose child Jonah Reif was kidnapped thru DHS system three times and then sold to Illuminati, but he also is a business partner with the Sullivans. He also is very connected and active with hosting events at Magnolia Elementary in Carlsbad. Charles formerly worked with ex disinformation Special Agent Bill Heam and Joseph Trevors and has connections to GCHQ and Timothy Sullivan, who works for British Embassy. Also connected to H.P Blumer or Howard Blumer and the Howard Blumer Trust Fund. The Howard Blumer Trust Fund is one of the major sponsors for the Bright Space Foundation also known as the Bright Horizons Foundation. These foundations work directly with DHS, prisons, hospitals, Head Start, and homeless shelters to create what they call bright spaces or learning environments for children. Magnolia Elementary’s fifth grade class just got their requested outdoor Bright Space at the beginning of this month.

On Oct 13th and 14th 2018 Bright Space Foundation in conjunction with other Solor Energy Foundations had an event in Herefordshire UK under the Herefordshire Green Network. Bright Space also has international connections with Northamptonshire, UK, and the Duke of Kent. The Duke of Kent’s relative, Laurie Cabot Kent, was one of my direct abusers and teachers in witchcraft in the Luciferian System.

Sullivan Solar Power was involved in a convention on Oct 15 in Irvine, California, at Irvine Museum. (See Exhibit I)

Since these individuals have immunity—guess from where: the British Embassy thru connections with GCHQ—I believe these foundations and individuals have been using their connections to coordinate and facilitate the trafficking of children that have high-level DNA from the 13 bloodline families, as well as setting up training centers to access these kids’ spiritual gifts in the places they traffic them to. This is plausible. When I went thru testing it was in the classroom setting. A group of us five-year-old kids sat in a circle forming an outer ring around a inner circle of occultic objects. Each child got to get up and pick an object, set it back in the circle, and then sit back down. Depending on the object you picked told the mother of darkness what type of witchcraft you were most drawn to ... this information helped her decide whose successor you would be. They try to link each hierarchy child with an individual with as closely matched spiritual gifts and put that individual in charge of the child’s overall program and training for their position in the Illuminati. I believe this testing and selection process is what is going on and these companies working with DHS and other foundations can get these kids wherever they want them. I witnessed similar things occurring [from] age 4 1/2 to 10 in the Chicago, IL and various WI areas. (Primarily Spring Green, Baraboo, Madison, Blue Mounds, Mt. Horeb and Verona areas).

Keep in mind that in the early 1900s, Louis Sullivan out of Chicago, IL was one of seven financial backers (along with my relative William Winslow) who paid Frank Lloyd Wright to build the Chicago area and homes in the Midwest to Masonic specifications. I witnessed Frank Lloyd Wright homes being used in IL and WI for child auctioning for trafficking. I believe that if the above identified events were used for child auction, that the auctioning would occur as I have described in previous testimony about the Lone Rock /Spring Green, WI, areas. There will be groups of kids with an adult or since the fifth-grade class are ten-year-olds and fully trained in their positions now, they may be set up in big brother or sister pairs. They will be funneled from different stations. There will be an adult woman or man who will make a hand sign or head shake to signal a child selected. They will point them out, and may give key words that will be dual language as to where child will be going or what occultic dept they will be heading into. The main concern is the connections with DARPA and AEROSPACE.

• FURTHER INDIRECT CONNECTIONS from my research notes.

“Snippet #7 is also an important one, as a daycare was involved as well that Judge Gregory Pollack falsely ORDERED Jonah to be in when Tammy didn’t need a daycare to care for her child. Brian Sullivan was actually part owner of Carlsbad Country Daycare, under a company called Kelly Ranch LLC, along with Melissa Reed Murphy’s relative, Eric Murphy), and Denis Nolan/

#2 Denise Glaser/Denise Wallick made the phony court payments to the Director Melissa Reed Murphy of CCDS , who was involved also. Denise did this to play engaged girlfriend, facade fake-family setting for a false appearance in the courts on paper in a phony custody battle. The Carlsbad Country Daycare in Carlsbad was also involved in SRA abuse of Jonah as well as others. Many trusted daycares are actively involved in the programming of children involving MK ULTRA. Even the phony daycare teacher Jonah had, Ms. Shinaye Dannewitz, was a child-programmer who actually was an intern for the San Diego D.A.’s office under ADA Jill Lindberg, who was officially under San Diego main D.A. Dirty Bonnie Dumanis, running all of this under former Attorney General Kamala Harris. (Note: One of my main High Priest abusers in my testimony is Msg Thomas Grady from Cathedral of St Peter and the Rockford, IL, Archdiocese. Grady’ s mother’s maiden name was Nolan.)

EXHIBITS

I. Exhibit A: Link to website of Sacred Hemi Catholic Church in Tillamook, Oregon https://sacredheartchurchtillamook.org/

2. Exhibit B: Article speaking of allegations against Father Larry Gooley of St Mary by the Sea Parish located in Rockaway Beach, OR. catholicsentinel.org/

3. Exhibit C: Copy of Report sent to (Unnamed Government Contacts) about Charlie Sindercombe Bower Bulmer, The Wild Highlanders, and his connections to AUSA and possible child trafficking out of Tillamook, OR and Carlsbad, CA to regions of the UK.

4. Exhibit D: Right On Radio Audio of Tammy Reif Testimony of government officials implicated in Jonah Reif case. Jonah and the Belly of the Whale: rightonradio.podbean.com/e/ep30-replay-most-requested-jonah-in-the-belly-of-the-beast/

Tea Time Pmi 2 of Jonah Reif story: https://rightonradio.podbean.com/e/ep34-replay-jonah-joan-and-tea-jonah-reef-cont/

5. Exhibit E: https://www.herefordshirewt.org/nature-reserves/king-arthurs-cave

6. Exhibit F:

7. Exhibit G: Cathy Fox Blog about Cheryl Hersh (Beck’s) Testimony: https://cathyfox.wordpress.com/2020/05/16/cheryl-beck-illuminati-survivor-and-whistlebower/

8. Exhibit H: Affidavit against Bishop Larry Gaiters and operatives.

9. Exhibit 1: Copy of email sent to original unnamed Gov contact about Sullivan Solar Energy Event and possible trafficking connections.

10. Exhibit J: Extra Added info of email containing connections proposed and believed.

11.Exhibit K: Extra Exhibit. Added for information and locations. Website that directs to known Vampire Clubs across U.S. These Clubs are identified because they will be known hangouts for both Vampires and Wolves in the System.

Testimony of Jessie Czebotar Date 1/26/22