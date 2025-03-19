https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1902200798257263001.html

President Trump just exposed Arthur Schlesinger’s full 15-page memo calling for JFK to break up the CIA in 1961.



Schlesinger called the CIA a rogue “state within a state.”



“No one knows how many potential problems … are being created by CIA clandestine operations.”

Arthur Schlesinger Jr., historian and special advisor to President John F Kennedy

Schlesinger: “The contemporary CIA possesses many of the characteristics of a state within a state.”



“There is no doctrine governing our conduct of clandestine operations.”



Schlesinger slammed the idea that the CIA should “fight fire with fire” to defeat communism.



“If fighting fire with fire means contracting the freedoms traditionally enjoyed by Americans in order to give more freedom to the CIA, no one seriously wishes to do that.”

Public intellectual and historian Arthur Schlesinger, whose father was a highly respected Marxist historian at Harvard.

Schlesinger slammed the idea that the CIA should “fight fire with fire” to defeat communism.



“If fighting fire with fire means contracting the freedoms traditionally enjoyed by Americans in order to give more freedom to the CIA, no one seriously wishes to do that.”

Schlesinger: “CIA operations have not been held effectively subordinate to US foreign policy.”



“CIA has said that, in such cases [of spying], neither the Embassy nor the [State] Department in Washington is normally informed of this type of operation. In short, no one knows how many potential problems for US foreign policy — and how much potential friction with friendly states — are being created at this moment by CIA clandestine intelligence operations.”

Covert Operations

“Covert political operations technically require State Department clearance. In practice, however, CIA has often been able to seize the initiative in ways that reduce State’s role almost to that of a rubber stamp” Schlesinger told the president.



“The concept of ‘contingency planning’ has legitimized the concrete preparation of operations still presumably in a hypothetical stage.”



“If a group is assembled and revved up on a contingency basis, then the failure to carry the project through (it is argued) will invite the disappointment and alienation of the group.”

“CIA has effectively ‘made’ policy in many parts of the world.”



“A number of governments still in power know that they have been targets of CIA attempts at overthrow — not a state of mind calculated to stimulate friendly feelings toward” the US.



Schlesinger recalled Assistant Secretary of State for Inter-American Affairs Thomas C. Mann’s reaction to the botched Bay of Pigs invasion:



“I would never have favored initiating this operation, but, since it has gone as far as it has, I do not think we can risk calling it off.”

CIA officer Thomas C. Mann - There are a lot of German surnames at the highest levels of government since WWII

Schlesinger proposed that JFK de-couple the CIA’s clandestine operations from its research and analysis work.



“If intelligence is too closely connected with operations, then those committed to a particular operation will tend to select out the intelligence which validates the operation.”

In conclusion, Schlesinger proposed “a drastic overhaul of the State Department” to rein in CIA clandestine operations.



“The State Department would be granted general clearance authority over all clandestine activity.”



Schlesinger also proposed splitting the CIA into two agencies, one for clandestine and paramilitary activities and another for information collection and analysis.

Think about the absence of public intellectuals today. We’re daily subjected to the mendacity of fascists like Steve Bannon, who claimed on March 17 that the CIA propaganda apparatus—the U.S. Agency for Global Media, which he called “renowned platforms,” had been taken over and perverted by “Marxist forces.”

Arthur Schlesinger Jr. in 1961

Arthur Meier Schlesinger Jr. (1917 – 2007) was an American historian, social critic, and public intellectual. The son of the influential historian Arthur M. Schlesinger Sr. and a specialist in American history, much of Schlesinger's work explored the history of 20th-century American liberalism. In particular, his work focused on leaders such as Harry S. Truman, Franklin D. Roosevelt, John F. Kennedy, and Robert F. Kennedy. In the 1952 and 1956 presidential campaigns, he was a primary speechwriter and adviser to the Democratic presidential nominee, Adlai Stevenson II. Schlesinger served as special assistant and “court historian” to President Kennedy from 1961 to 1963. He wrote a detailed account of the Kennedy administration, from the 1960 presidential campaign to the president’s state funeral, titled A Thousand Days: John F. Kennedy in the White House, which won the 1966 Pulitzer Prize for Biography or Autobiography.

Arthur Schlesinger Sr.

Arthur Meier Schlesinger (1888 – 1965) was an American historian who taught at Harvard University, pioneering social history and urban history. He was a Progressive Era intellectual who stressed material causes (such as economic profit and conflict between businessmen and farmers) and downplayed ideology and values as motivations for historical actors (in other words, he was a Marxist). He was highly influential as a director of PhD dissertations at Harvard for three decades.