Elon Musk posted a video on X that shows President Trump, with streaks of blood across his face, defiantly pumping his fist in the air and mouthing the words, “Fight! Fight! Fight!.”

But another familiar figure is visible in Elon’s video clip. Sporting his usual fedora hat, John F. Kennedy Jr., rescued from an attempt to kill him by planting a bomb on his private airplane in 1999, imitates the president by standing up and pumping his fist in the air.

Watch the clip here: https://x.com/elonmusk/status/1812256998588662068

Filmmaker Oliver Stone said at one time that he had evidence that the Clintons assassinated JFK Jr. Presumably this was because Kennedy would have been the favorite to replace Senator Daniel Patrick Moynihan (D. - New York)—like every other member of Congress, a Satanist.

Here is the USA Today article about this claim:

The claim: Daniel Moynihan decided to retire and JFK Jr. looked to run for his seat. Hillary Clinton decided to run and days later, JFK Jr.'s plane went missing.

In November 1998, veteran Democratic Sen. Daniel Patrick Moynihan announced he would not seek a fifth term two years later. With the presidency of Bill Clinton also coming to an end in 2000, and the Clintons’ marriage reeling from the Monica Lewinsky scandal, Hillary Clinton began make plans for a political career of her own. In fact, she held a White House meeting with advisers in February 1999, specifically looking at the Moynihan seat, according to a 2016 profile in the Washington Post. Around the same, Kennedy, having launched his innovative magazine, George, three years earlier, also was beginning to consider entering politics. According to the 2019 biography, America’s Reluctant Prince: The Life of John F. Kennedy Jr., historian and Kennedy friend Steven Gillion writes the fledgling magazine editor contacted to well-connected New York political operatives about a possible Senate run.

Clinton worries; Kennedy takes a pass

Kennedy, then 38, was clearly on Clinton’s radar, Gillon writes, and one of the first lady’s advisers said the camp was “scared" over his potential candidacy. Meanwhile, one of the pros Kennedy had approached, New York union leader Dennis Rivera, assured him at a meeting on St. Patrick’s Day 1999 that state Democratic power brokers would tell Clinton to “stand back” should Kennedy chose to enter the race, Gillon writes. For his part, Kennedy was hesitant, asking “will people take me seriously?” before bailing on the race days later. “I don’t think it’s time for me,” Gillon quotes him as saying.

As we now know, JFK Jr. was rescued from this attempt, and a remote-controlled plane went down in the ocean. John and Caroline Kennedy’s daughter, Kayleigh MacIneny became Trump’s White House press secretary, and their son, Ezra Cohen Watnick, became an assistant to General Michael Flynn. JFK Jr. is rumored to have attended every Trump rally, sometimes accompanied by Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy.

Carolyn Bessette Kennedy at Trump rally (R)

I’m pretty sure that JFK Jr. and his wife and sister-in-law died on the first go, and that white-hats went back in time to rescue not only him but his father, John F. Kennedy.

This theory is less implausible when you consider the fact, attested to by Stewart Swerdlow and Peter Moon, that John and Robert’s father, Joseph Kennedy, was a Satanist who participated in blood rituals at the hidden base beneath Camp Hero in Montauk, New York. These rituals included murdering babies and drinking their blood, and also shape-shifting into reptilian form. The Kennedy family is one of the 13 Illuminati bloodline famiies.

To follow JFK Jr. on Substack, subscribe to George News.