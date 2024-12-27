https://realrawnews.com/2024/12/justice-juan-merchan-executed-at-gitmo/

Colombian-born Judge Juan Merchan has become the latest cabalist executed at Guantanamo Bay without first having had a military tribunal. On December 23, Merchan was taken from his cell and brought before a cadre of military brass that had gathered at the gallows to bid him farewell.

As reported previously, U.S. Navy JAG investigators apprehended Merchan at his home in the Astoria neighborhood of Queens, New York, informing him that he was being held to account for a bevy of high crimes, including treason, seditious conspiracy and defrauding the United States.

JAG’s primary charge, treason, centered on Merchan telling a 12-member jury that they didn’t have to agree on a predicate crime Trump committed before finding him guilty of falsifying business records to help get himself elected in 2016. In doing so, the judge violated his oath of office and partook in a personal crusade to crucify President Trump.

Although you must conclude unanimously that the defendant conspired to promote . . . the election of a person to a public office by unlawful means, you need not be unanimous as to what those unlawful means were. In determining whether the defendant conspired to promote . . . the election of a person to a public office by unlawful means, you may consider the following unlawful means (predicate crimes): (1) violations of the Federal Election Campaign Act otherwise known as FECA; (2) the falsification of other business records; or (3) violation of tax laws. - Jury instructions

In addition to Merchan, JAG had also leveled charges against the jurors, claiming they were Democratic operatives whom the deep state had paid for obeying Merchan’s unconstitutional deliberation instructions. As of September 2024, eleven of the twelve were in custody, and one had died resisting arrest. RRN is currently trying to learn their fate, but it’s beyond the scope of this article.

What we do know and have reported on is that when Adm. Christopher C. French assumed control of JAG in September, he decreed that holding tribunals for Deep Staters whose guilt was already a matter of public record would only waste time and money and was, therefore, unnecessary. In mid-December, a JAG source told Real Raw News that Adm. French reviewed JAG’s file on Merchan and said he met the qualifications for an expeditious hanging.

“The compelling factor was Merchan going on record telling those jurors, even though they were already compromised, that they didn’t need unanimity [regarding a predicate crime] to convict Trump on each charge. All else aside, this was a judge bending the law to his will,” our source said.

At 10:00 a.m. Monday, a handcuffed Merchan arrived at the gallows and was given only 30 seconds to make a final statement.

“I convicted Trump based on payments reimbursing Michael Cohen for paying Stormy Daniels. I stand by my decision, and I’d do it again,” Merchan said.

Adm. French’s only response: “Very well.”

He instructed the hangman to place an opaque cloth bag over Merchan’s head, followed by the noose.

“Trump won’t live to see his inaugu–” were Merchan’s last words, cut short as the door beneath his feet flipped open and he fell.

A Navy physician confirmed the time of death: 10:03 a.m., December 23.

Free Speech and Alternative Media are under attack by the Deep State. Real Raw News needs reader support to survive and thrive.

We have no corporate advertisers, nor billionare philantripists looking to support efforts to expose the Deep State’s evil agenda. Every donation, irrespective of the amount, is appreciated and helps ensure our survival in these perilous times.