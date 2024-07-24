https://realrawnews.com/2024/07/kimberly-cheatle-arrested/

U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division (CID) agents arrested former Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle less than an hour after she resigned amid wrath over her failure to prevent the assassination attempt on President Trump’s life, White Hat sources told Real Raw News.

But there’s more to it. White Hats claim that Cheatle imposed restrictive rules of engagement on Trump’s protectorate a day before the fateful rally, instructing them to fire only if fired upon or if a protectee, like President Trump, was already under attack, like getting shot in the ear.

Her sudden orders conflicted with the agency’s longstanding directive to ensure the safety of presidents and former presidents by any and all means necessary. Prior to the Butler, Pennsylvania, rally, that immutable directive had been in place since the Secret Service’s founding in 1901.

Although heated debates have arisen over whether law enforcement observed Thomas Crooks, the alleged shooter, prior to him opening fire, rallygoers and law enforcement on scene admitted to seeing him entering the security perimeter with a rangefinder. Oddly, at least one Secret Service agent didn’t think it suspicious enough to detain him.

But whether Crooks was indeed the actual gunman or worked alone is beyond the scope of this article.

What’s essential is that Cheatle twisted protocol and endangered President Trump, engendering suspicion from Secret Service agents who still recognize Trump as the legitimate POTUS.

Our source said White Hats learned of Cheatle’s new orders through interviews with three Secret Service agents at the Pennsylvania campaign rally. Their depositions reportedly included phrases such as “told to hold fire,” “we were told Trump’s a traitor,” and “try negotiations instead of shooting.”

Real Raw News is awaiting actual copies of those depositions.

White Hats, especially General Smith, had deemed their testimony sufficiently trustworthy to issue a military arrest warrant for Cheatle, but he had postponed the operation until after she testified before Congress, as he wanted to hear what the witch had to say about the incident.

As expected, Cheatle deflected questions, answering nebulously, circuitously, or not at all in a last-ditch bid to save her job.

Her resignation Tuesday morning surprised the White Hats, who expected her to cling to her position with every ounce of strength.

But whatever vigor she once had fled her body the moment three SUVs carrying CID pulled in front of and behind the sedan that she and two Secret Service agents were driving along 11th Street just north of the Service’s D.C. headquarters, where Cheatle had been clearing out her belongings. The Secret Service agents immediately exited the vehicle, dropped their sidearms, and said they wanted no part in whatever might happen to Cheatle.

“She’s all yours,” they told CID. “We’re not involved in this mess.”

Since CID had no evidence against those specific agents, they released them unmolested before shoving a weeping Cheatle into the rear seat of an SUV.

Our source said White Hats have enough evidence to detain Cheatle indefinitely but will strengthen their case before chaperoning her to GITMO to stand trial.

“Still a lot of unanswered questions,” our source said.