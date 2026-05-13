Good News

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Sondra Predmore's avatar
Sondra Predmore
14h

Perception is everything. At first I thought she was one of the “good guys”. Disappointing to say the least. They said, the ones you think are bad, will be good and vice versa…they weren’t kidding🍿🎬♠️

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Sandy Mutert's avatar
Sandy Mutert
21h

About time! 💥🧳💥

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