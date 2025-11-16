Ian Carroll exposes Luciferian control over American Christianity carried out through military men posing as evangelical pastors, eg, Rob McCoy.

One thing in this video I disagree with is that Carroll calls the leaders of Judaism, Jews. Revelation 3 defines the Synagogue of Satan as those “which say they are Jews and are not, but do lie.”

7And to the angel of the church in Philadelphia write; These things saith he that is holy, he that is true, he that hath the key of David, he that openeth, and no man shutteth; and shutteth, and no man openeth; 8I know thy works: behold, I have set before thee an open door, and no man can shut it: for thou hast a little strength, and hast kept my word, and hast not denied my name. 9Behold, I will make them of the synagogue of Satan, which say they are Jews, and are not, but do lie; behold, I will make them to come and worship before thy feet, and to know that I have loved thee.

Why do American evangelical leaders unconditionally support Israel? Because the seat of Luciferian authority over mankind was recently transferred—on May 1, 2021—from Vatican City to the Sanhedrin. The Rothschilds and the British Crown knew exactly what they were doing when they founded the Israeli state, covertly supported by the Nazis.

Watch a short history of the Sabbatean, ie, Satanic, takeover of Judaism here:

Jessie Czebotar: