Luciferian Brotherhood used military assets posing as pastors to bring evangelicals under the authority of the Sanhedrin
Ian Carrol looks at pastor Rob McCoy of Turning Point & Calvary Chapel
Ian Carroll exposes Luciferian control over American Christianity carried out through military men posing as evangelical pastors, eg, Rob McCoy.
One thing in this video I disagree with is that Carroll calls the leaders of Judaism, Jews. Revelation 3 defines the Synagogue of Satan as those “which say they are Jews and are not, but do lie.”
7And to the angel of the church in Philadelphia write; These things saith he that is holy, he that is true, he that hath the key of David, he that openeth, and no man shutteth; and shutteth, and no man openeth;
8I know thy works: behold, I have set before thee an open door, and no man can shut it: for thou hast a little strength, and hast kept my word, and hast not denied my name. 9Behold, I will make them of the synagogue of Satan, which say they are Jews, and are not, but do lie; behold, I will make them to come and worship before thy feet, and to know that I have loved thee.
Why do American evangelical leaders unconditionally support Israel? Because the seat of Luciferian authority over mankind was recently transferred—on May 1, 2021—from Vatican City to the Sanhedrin. The Rothschilds and the British Crown knew exactly what they were doing when they founded the Israeli state, covertly supported by the Nazis.
Watch a short history of the Sabbatean, ie, Satanic, takeover of Judaism here:
Jessie Czebotar:
So, the two of them [George Soros and Elizabeth Somerset Belenoff] took turns leading [the Satanic Council].
In May of 2021, George Soros stepped down and the new phoenix of the council stepped into his position. We know that because he publicly declared his humanitarian efforts, which were the same as Soros’s, which revolved around the educational system and educational funds. And that person who took that position was Barack Obama. So, he is now in that pivotal position of being the phoenix of the Satanic Council.
So, what does that mean? It means he’s going to directly get orders from the mothers of darkness, and then his job is to oversee the distribution of those orders.
Also, in these last days [it’s Obama’s responsibility] to raise up the new system of the Beast.
Up until this point, the whole Brotherhood system was under what they considered the old system, and that was called the Babylon System, or Rome. The main financial backers who were in charge of the money and the finances for that were the Vatican and the Holy See.
And everything that we see within our cities here in the United States displays that jurisdiction, that authority. You can go to any city, and as you drive in, you’re going to see— In fact, you can look up online. Type in a city and a state, type in “city sigil,” and you’ll see these circular sigils with that city’s name pop up.
That sigil tells us a lot. For those who are higher-level in the Brotherhood, it tells you what principalities have authority in the area. When we’re talking principalities, we’re talking spiritual powers and authorities, like Abaddon (who also goes by Apollin), Ashtoreth (Astarte), Leviathan, Azazel (who is mentioned in scripture), Baal, Moloch, Baphomet. So, those are the prinicipalities who are going to have authorities in different areas.
Dr Ted Broer did videos called Angel Wars . Tells this story from beginning .
Watch them!