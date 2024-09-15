By Yee Loon for The Online Citizen

A shocking scandal has rocked Malaysia as authorities uncovered a horrifying network of child abuse. More than 400 children were rescued from facilities run by a prominent business group accused of exploiting and abusing the young victims. Police believe religious sentiments were used to gather donations while the children were subjected to horrific physical and sexual abuse. The business group is under investigation for child sexual offenses and human trafficking.

Malaysian authorities have rescued more than 400 children from charity homes suspected of sexual and physical abuse, run by a prominent business group linked to a banned religious sect.

In coordinated raids across two states, 402 children were saved, and 171 adults, including religious teachers and caretakers, were arrested, according to Inspector-General of Police Razarudin Husain.

The raids were carried out on Wednesday (11 Sept) on 20 premises of Global Ikhwan Services and Business (GISB) following reports of severe neglect, abuse and sexual molestation.

Authorities rescued 201 boys and 201 girls, all aged between one and 17.

The children, mainly sons and daughters of Malaysian GISB employees, had been sent to these homes shortly after birth.

GISB, which operates in multiple countries, denied responsibility for managing the homes. However, police believe the business group exploited the children and used religious sentiments to collect donations.

Disturbingly, the children were subjected to multiple forms of abuse, including sexual exploitation by adult guardians, who then instructed the children to abuse others.

Some children were denied medical attention until their conditions became critical, and caretakers inflicted further harm, burning children with hot spoons and inappropriately touching them under the guise of medical examinations.

The authorities are investigating the case under laws covering sexual offences against children and human trafficking.

Two of the raided premises were registered as Islamic schools, which had previously been monitored by the Selangor Islamic Religious Department (JAIS). Though no violations had been identified during a July inspection, JAIS is expanding its investigation into GISB’s operations.

GISB has been linked to the now-banned Al-Arqam religious sect, which the Malaysian government outlawed in 1994. The company has since stated that it is cooperating with authorities and emphasised that its policies align with both Islamic principles and national laws.

As reported by media outlet Free Malaysia Today, GISB issued a statement following the police raid, refuting police accusation as “serious and malicious.”

“We deny these allegations and stress that the company will not compromise with any activity that goes against the law, particularly regarding the exploitation of children as workers.”

In response to the situation, Robert Gass, a representative of UNICEF Malaysia, expressed shock and outrage, calling for urgent medical and psychological support for the rescued children.

The rescued children are currently being housed at a police training center in Kuala Lumpur, where they will receive medical checks and temporary shelter.

The investigation continues as authorities work to uncover the full extent of the abuse and ensure justice for the victims.