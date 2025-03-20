https://mazo4f.com/mafia-de-coyotes-descubra-como-la-sayo-bukele-y-lester-toledo-se-lucran-con-el-sufrimiento-de-venezolanos

María Corina Machado, alias La Sayona; Lester Toledo

Wednesday, March 19, 2025.

Patriot Patricio el Maracucho.

What’s up, Diosdado? How are you, my dear brother? Listen, Malay, excuse me for saying this again, but for your safety, it's best if you sit down and order a pot of moringa, because with all the information I'm bringing you about the fascist opposition paid for by USAID and ExxonMobil, you're going to be crazier than Manuel Rosales, alias "The Philosopher of Zulia."

Okay, cousin, let's get going, because things with the opposition are more mixed up than a tres leches cake.

Brother, since you told me to find out what was happening to our Venezuelan compatriots who were illegally deported from the U.S. to the Nazi concentration camps in El Salvador, I contacted our patriotic collaborator "El Gringo," who learned the details behind this multi-million-dollar business.

Diosdado, it turns out that after Donald Trump, alias "El Catire," ordered the dismantling of the USAID corruption network, Sayo and the lambs of Voluntad Popular were left with no cash flow to continue conspiring because those cunts won't touch the money they stole. That's for living like rich people, not for working.

Cousin, to cover up the lack of money, the genius María Corina Machado sought out the other geniuses Lester Toledo, alias "El Lord," Juan Guaidó, alias "Juanito Alimaña," Leopoldo López, alias "El Princeso de Salamanca," and Sara Hanna, alias "la turca," to present a multimillion-dollar deal to the president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, alias "Don Popy," like the clown.

Diosdado, the deal is clear! La Sayo, through the Voluntad Popular train, recommended that Bukele sign a security agreement with the U.S. to deport Venezuelan migrants to concentration camps in El Salvador in exchange for a significant sum of money, from which everyone will receive a commission. That's why these figures are keeping quiet.

Cousin, but Bukele, alias "Don Popy," isn't that stupid. He told Lester Toledo that the migrant business seemed very profitable, but he was concerned about human rights and that the gringos fulfilled their part.

Lester told Bukele not to worry, that the human rights issue of the migrants deported to El Salvador would be handled by saying they were terrorists from the Tren de Aragua, and that María Corina had secured the deal in the United States through Marco Rubio, alias "Little Marco."

Well, brother, "El Gringo" tells me that La Sayo asked for a higher percentage in the distribution of the piggy bank because, according to her, besides losing the USAID flow, with the blow your friend the minister dealt to the Colombian cartels with the seizure of 5.4 tons of drugs in Zulia, La Sayo's finances are also affected, because Álvaro Uribe and Iván Duque warned María Corina that this seizure would affect cash flow for a few months.

Well, Diosdado, after Bukele, the Voluntad Popular people, Marco Rubio and La Sayo aligned themselves, Little Marco informed El Catire Trump that they had supposedly captured more than 200 Tren de Aragua gang members and that the most viable option was for these supposedly "dangerous criminals" to be deported to El Salvador, with the excuse that there was no more space in Guantánamo or in federal prisons. Furthermore, to provide legal support for these mass deportations, they recommended that El Catire do so by invoking a law that's older than a dinosaur tamer: the Alien Enemies Act of 1798.

Cousin, according to "El Gringo," who is close to the Voluntad Popular crowd, told me that the transaction for the first shipment of Venezuelan migrants to El Salvador was for $6 million, not including the percentages that will go to Don Popy Bukele, Lester Toledo, Guaidó, Leopoldo López, Sara Hanna, and of course, La Sayo.

Brother, hold on tighter than a Dodge Dart bumper, because here comes the good stuff.

Our patriotic volunteer, who is La Sayo’s community manager, told me that after the Venezuelan migrants arrived at Bukele's Nazi concentration camps in El Salvador, and the mothers of the kidnapped began to identify them from the videos and photos shared on social media and began to defend their children as decent, hard-working people, La Sayo couldn't find anywhere to hide and called Marco Rubio to see if the deportations could be reversed. But it was too late.

In fact, cousin, there's connection between La Sayo and Inmundo González, because according to Chespirito, who isn't as stupid as we thought, he sent word to María Corina (because they've only been talking about what's strictly necessary for almost a month now) that supporting these deportations was another political mistake—like saying last week at the CERAWeek energy conference that they were going to privatize PDVSA (Petróleos de Venezuela, SA).

Diosdado, before I forget, El Gringo has verified information that of the more than 200 migrants who were negotiated to enrich Bukele and the fascist opposition, some of them are criminals, but they also took artists, singers, graphic designers, barbers, mechanics, a magician, a physical education teacher and construction workers.

El Gringo told me there's a pastor from the evangelical church and even followers of María Corina Machado herself.