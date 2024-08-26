by Michael Baxter - August 26, 2024

U.S. Marines under General Eric M. Smith’s command have arrested the retired Army colonel who gained national attention in 2019 during Trump’s first impeachment. Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman had worked for the National Security Council and testified without evidence that Trump threatened to withhold aid for Ukraine (a good thing, were it true) unless Zelenskyy dished out dirt on Joseph Biden and his now-dead son, Hunter.



A source in General Smith’s office told Real Raw News that Vindman’s crimes go beyond lying under oath. He said white hats have unearthed evidence that Vindman, who retired just prior to testifying, received a substantial retirement bonus, $3.2 million, courtesy of the U.S. Treasury. Twenty deposits of $160,000 were sent to a Bank of America checking account Vindman opened months after appearing on Capitol Hill. White hats are alleging Vindman was paid handsomely to give false testimony.

“Vindman’s a traitor, another deep-state sellout. We knew it in 2019, but learned about the money until we looked into him again the other day. He was clever—he didn’t live above his means and was sitting on the cash. When he came out of the shadows and was on the news this weekend, well, it caught Gen. Smith’s interest, and he took a deeper dive into Vindman,” our source said.

Yesterday evening, Vindman on X applauded the arrest of Telegram founder Pavel Durov, whom French authorities have accused of allowing drug and human trafficking posts on his social media platform, in violation of EU laws. Why Vindman, who hates free speech, chimed in on the issue remains unknown, but his anti-American sentiment and veiled threat against Elon Musk—”Musk should be nervous,” he wrote–caught Gen. Smith’s attention immediately.

Vindman says Musk should be 'nervous' after Telegram CEO was arrested

Gen. Smith, our source said, reopened Vindman’s dossier yesterday evening.

“This isn’t just about Elon or Trump. His words were a threat to all freedom-loving patriots. We probably wouldn’t have bothered with him if he’d kept his big mouth shut, but General Smith saw his comment and had Cyberspace Command probe his history and finances. When we checked him out in 2020, he hadn’t gotten that sweet payout yet. But now the money’s there, and we’ll prove it was a bribe,” our source said.

The arrest, he added, occurred at 3:00 a.m. at Vindman’s Florida residence. The Marines reportedly found Vindman cowering with his eyes shut tight and head between his knees in a bedroom closet.

“He must’ve heard them coming through the door and looked for a place to hide. He was quaking like a frightened animal. All he did was whine, ‘But I didn’t do anything’ over and over again. Vindman had six firearms in the house and could’ve put up a fight, but he’s a coward,” our source said.

Asked why white hats moved so swiftly against Vindman but seemed lethargic about arresting more prominent deep-staters who destroy America from within, he said, “Lethargic? That’s your opinion. We’re working day and night.”

Vindman has been taken to a white-hat holding facility for interrogation.

Eugene Vindman, twin brother of Alexander Vindman, wins the Democratic primary for Virginia’s 7th Congressional District

Published June 18, 2024 - Fox News

Alexander’s twin brother Eugene Vindman

Alexander Vindman and his twin brother, Eugene Vindman, gained national attention in 2020 during Trump’s first impeachment when he, with the help of Eugene, who both worked for the National Security Council under the Trump administration, blew the whistle on Trump’s phone call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy regarding first son Hunter Biden’s business dealings in the nation. Alexander later testified against the former president and retired from the military.