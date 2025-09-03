White Hats have continued a recent trend of arresting recently fired Trump appointees almost immediately following their ejection. On Saturday, US Marines arrested CDC Director Susan Monarez—whom Trump appointed based on HHS Secretary R.F.K. Jr’s recommendation—outside her home in the Atlanta suburbs, a source in General Eric M. Smith’s office told Real Raw News.

Monarez, who holds a Ph.D. in microbiology and immunology from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, had been a civil servant since 2009, when she worked at the Department of Homeland Security’s Advanced Research Project Agency. From 2014 to 2016, she served as assistant director for national health security and international affairs in the Office of Science and Technology Policy, and as director of medical preparedness policy on the National Security Council.

Monarez became the principal deputy director and acting director of the CDC on January 23, 2025, and Trump announced her nomination as permanent director on March 23. She was fired on August 7, purportedly after she and Kennedy butted heads over vaccine policy and his decision to disband the CDC’s Vaccine Panel two months earlier.

According to our source, Monarez was a Trojan Horse who had insinuated herself into the CDC with the explicit intent of undermining Kennedy’s authority and advancing mRNA COVID-19 and Monkey Pox vaccines. Trump and Kennedy, our source said, uncovered a plot in which Monaraz had secretly spoken with pharmaceutical giants Pfizer and Moderna, asking them to expedite the clinical trials and production of mRNA shots. She assured them, our source said, that she possessed the astuteness to convince both Trump and Kennedy that new vaccines would save millions of lives in the future, and that her position at the CDC allowed her to award lucrative contracts to Big Pharma.

“She had balls, but was so stupid to have backdoor conversations with pharmaceutical companies on her work phone, behind Kennedy’s back. Her traitorous calls to them, and with other CDC employees, were intercepted,” our source said. “She was making a lot of promises she didn’t have the authority to make. Friday, Gen. Smith got the call—have her arrested for treason.”

Monarez, coffee mug in hand and dressed in yoga pants and a sweatshirt, was standing on her lawn Saturday morning when a half-dozen Marines surrounded her suddenly and commanded her to fall to her knees and place her hands atop her head. Her heart must’ve been hammering in her chest. The mug slipped from her fingers and hit the grass.

“This must be a mistake,” she said, frantically waving her arms in the air.

“Hands on your head,” a Marine sergeant ordered, his rifle trained on her.

Another Marine approached her with zip-ties as the sergeant, his tone devoid of sympathy, informed her she was being charged with treason and would be brought to a detainment center for processing. The Marines marched her to an SUV and slammed shut the door.

The Marines, our source said, had come not as invaders but as enforcers of a nation’s trust Monarez had broken.