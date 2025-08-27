William Priestap

United States Marines on Saturday arrested former FBI counterintelligence official Bill Priestap on charges of treason at a seedy Asian massage parlor in the Koreatown district of Los Angeles, Real Raw News has learned.

Priestap is an American attorney who served as the assistant director of the FBI’s Counterintelligence Division from 2015 to 2018. During that time, he led the “Crossfire Hurricane,” the bureau’s now-debunked assertion that Trump colluded with Russia in the 2016 presidential election. Priestap, who retired from the FBI in 2019, had also led the witch hunt against Trump’s former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn.

According to a White Hat source with knowledge of the arrest, JAG unsealed an unresolved criminal indictment against Priestap on Friday and asked General Eric M. Smith whether his Marines could facilitate Priestap’s apprehension immediately.

“After retiring, he got himself a nice little place in Los Angeles, and we knew he spent most of his time there. He probably figured he was safe, I mean, after six years no one came hunting for him, so I doubt he expected it. These Deep Staters, time lulls them into complacency,” our source said.

By Saturday afternoon, Marines had Priestap’s home under surveillance and had watched him entertain four unidentified guests at a backyard barbecue. Their revelry and beer consumption lasted for hours until, at around 7:30 p.m., three of the four guests left the premises by Uber or by personal vehicle—no concern for driving drunk.

An hour later, Priestap and his remaining guest, a middle-aged Caucasian male, departed the residence in the guest’s Mercedes sports coupe, and the Marines cautiously tailed the vehicle to an Asian massage parlor on Vermont Street. Only Priestap exited the car; the driver had dropped him off and sped away.

Twenty minutes afterwards, the Marines made entry, pushing through the door and subduing a combative receptionist who spoke no English except for the phrases “You get out” and “You not belong here.” After kicking open five doors to five rooms, the Marines found Priestap lying on his back on a massage table as his “masseuse,” a young Asian woman who barely looked 18, was trying to entice him to a “happy ending.”

Since she wouldn’t stop shrieking, the Marines gagged her mouth and zip-tied her hands, then threw Priestap his pants and informed him he was under arrest for treason.

“What the hell is this?” Priestap had said, lifting his head.

“This is us arresting you,” the Marine in charge said.

“I’m not getting dressed or going anywhere with you,” Priestap protested.

A rifle butt on the face silenced him, and the Marines dragged him out, fully naked and sputtering protests as blood leaked from his split cheek, and hurled him into a black SUV idling on the street.

“Another Deep Stater for GITMO,” our source said.

Priestap, sources say, is one of a dozen Deep Staters arrested over the weekend, each of whom, perhaps uncoincidentally, was named as an enemy of the United States in Kash Patel’s “Government Gangsters” book.

In Japanese and Spanish