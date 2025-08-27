Good News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Eunice Farmilant's avatar
Eunice Farmilant
1d

This story is good enough to make one of those AI adventure yarns on you tube narrated by an AI voice. Korea town is quite scenic.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Diana Barahona
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture