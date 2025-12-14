Good News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Valerie Armenta's avatar
Valerie Armenta
4m

How many more days deep state pieces of shit are there? You weren't kidding when they said the deep State tentacles run super deep it's like a freaking black hole! When is it going to end when are they going to get rid of all these people? I'm glad that finding them though I am so glad but damn! The deep State really is deep!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Cynthia Finch's avatar
Cynthia Finch
3h

Never liked Chuck Hagel. He talked just like Obama. He was a smooth talker.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Diana Barahona · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture